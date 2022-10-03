PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 5

Pakistan (PK-W) will take on Bangladesh (BD-W) in the fifth game of the Women's Asia Cup on Monday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Sylhet. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, top player picks and pitch report.
Bangladesh won their last game against Thailand by nine wickets. Pakistan, meanwhile, started their campaign on a positive note, winning their last game by nine wickets.
Bangladesh will look to win this game, but Pakistan are a better team and expected to prevail.
PK-W vs BD-W Match Details
Match 5 of the Women's Asia Cup will be played on October 3 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Sylhet at 8:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: PK-W vs BD-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 5
Date and Time: October 3, 2022; 8:30 am IST
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground, Sylhet
Pitch Report
The pitch is well-balanced and conducive to both bowlers and batters. Spinners could play a key role in the middle overs, as the track has been newly laid. The last game here was between UAE and Sri Lanka, where 163 runs were scored for the loss of 16 wickets.
PK-W vs BD-W Form Guide
PK-W: W
BD-W: W
PK-W vs BD-W Probable Playing XIs
PK-W
No major injury updates
Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof (c), Sidra Ameen, Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, and Aiman Anwer
BD-W
No major injury updates
Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Shohely Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Shanjida Akter
PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
S Sultana (1 match, 49 runs)
Sultana, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and can also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. M Ali is another good pick.
Batters
S Ameen (1 match, 31 runs)
B Maroof and S Ameen are the two best batter picks. F Hoque is another good pick. They all bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.
All-rounders
O Sohail (1 match, 3 wickets)
O Sohail and R Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Dar is another good pick.
Bowlers
S Akther (1 match, 2 wickets)
The top bowler picks are N Akter and S Akther. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. T Hassan is another good pick.
PK-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices
N Dar
Dar is one of the best all-rounders in the Pakistan squad. She bats in the top order and also bowla at the death, making her one of the best captaincy picks.
R Ahmed
Ahmed is one of the best bowler picks in the Bangladesh squad, as she bowls at the death and also bats in the lower middle order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She took three wickets in the last game against Thailand.
Five Must-Picks for PK-W vs BD-W, Match 5
Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: M Ali, S Sultana
Batters: B Maroof, S Ameen, F Hoque
All-rounders: O Sohail, R Ahmed, S Khatun
Bowlers: N Akter, S Akther, T Hassan
Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: S Sultana
Batters: A Riaz, S Ameen, F Hoque
All-rounders: O Sohail, R Ahmed, N Dar, S Khatun
Bowlers: N Akter, S Akther, D Baig