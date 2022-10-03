PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 5

Pakistan (PK-W) will take on Bangladesh (BD-W) in the fifth game of the Women's Asia Cup on Monday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Sylhet. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, top player picks and pitch report.

Bangladesh won their last game against Thailand by nine wickets. Pakistan, meanwhile, started their campaign on a positive note, winning their last game by nine wickets.

Bangladesh will look to win this game, but Pakistan are a better team and expected to prevail.

PK-W vs BD-W Match Details

Match 5 of the Women's Asia Cup will be played on October 3 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Sylhet at 8:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PK-W vs BD-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 5

Date and Time: October 3, 2022; 8:30 am IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground, Sylhet

Pitch Report

The pitch is well-balanced and conducive to both bowlers and batters. Spinners could play a key role in the middle overs, as the track has been newly laid. The last game here was between UAE and Sri Lanka, where 163 runs were scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

PK-W vs BD-W Form Guide

PK-W: W

BD-W: W

PK-W vs BD-W Probable Playing XIs

PK-W

No major injury updates

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof (c), Sidra Ameen, Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, and Aiman Anwer

BD-W

No major injury updates

Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Rumana Ahmed, Nahida Akter, Ritu Moni, Shohely Akhter, Lata Mondal, Sobhana Mostary, Salma Khatun, Shanjida Akter

PK-W vs BD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Sultana (1 match, 49 runs)

Sultana, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the top order and can also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. M Ali is another good pick.

Batters

S Ameen (1 match, 31 runs)

B Maroof and S Ameen are the two best batter picks. F Hoque is another good pick. They all bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

O Sohail (1 match, 3 wickets)

O Sohail and R Ahmed are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Dar is another good pick.

Bowlers

S Akther (1 match, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks are N Akter and S Akther. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. T Hassan is another good pick.

PK-W vs BD-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N Dar

Dar is one of the best all-rounders in the Pakistan squad. She bats in the top order and also bowla at the death, making her one of the best captaincy picks.

R Ahmed

Ahmed is one of the best bowler picks in the Bangladesh squad, as she bowls at the death and also bats in the lower middle order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She took three wickets in the last game against Thailand.

Five Must-Picks for PK-W vs BD-W, Match 5

R Ahmed 3 wickets 117 points S Sultana 49 runs 87 points O Sohail 3 wickets 123 points S Akther 2 wickets 84 points S Ameen 31 runs 54 points

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them captain or vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Ali, S Sultana

Batters: B Maroof, S Ameen, F Hoque

All-rounders: O Sohail, R Ahmed, S Khatun

Bowlers: N Akter, S Akther, T Hassan

Pakistan Women vs Bangladesh Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Sultana

Batters: A Riaz, S Ameen, F Hoque

All-rounders: O Sohail, R Ahmed, N Dar, S Khatun

Bowlers: N Akter, S Akther, D Baig

