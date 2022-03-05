PK-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 4

The fourth game of the Women's Cricket World Cup will see Pakistan Women (PK-W) take on India Women (IN-W) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Perhaps the most-awaited game of the Women's World Cup 2022 league phase is almost here as India and Pakistan lock horns at the Bay Oval. India are one of the favorites to win the tournament with a good mix of youth and experience to fall back on. With Harmanpreet Kaur also finding some form of late, India will fancy their chances of winning this fixture. However, they face a strong Pakistan side who won both their warm-up games earlier in the week. With both teams eyeing a historic win, a cracking contest beckons in in Mount Maunganui.

PK-W vs IN-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PK-W XI

Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Ghulam Fatima/Anam Amin

IN-W XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Poonam Yadav and Pooja Vastrakar

Match Details

PK-W vs IN-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 4

Date and Time: 6th March 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is good to bat on despite there being some turn available for the spinners. Although the pacers should get some movement early on, the batters should enjoy the bounce off the surface. As the match progresses, the pitch should slow down, but the ball can skid off the surface under the lights. Both teams will want to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250-260 being par at the venue.

Today’s PK-W vs IN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Richa Ghosh: Richa Ghosh has been sensational down the order for India, coming up with quick-fire knocks under pressure. Adding her explosive batting ability and glove-work makes her a fine addition to your PK-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Shafali Verma: Shafali Verma hasn't been in the best of form of late despite showing glimpses of his ability in the powerplay phase. Although Shafali isn't quite experienced in this format, she has been a consistent performer for India. With Shefali capable of getting India off to a fast start, she is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Nida Dar: Nida Dar is one of the best all-rounders in the game, with the Pakistan star also boasting WBBL experience. She is perhaps her team's go-to bowler and given her recent form with the bat in the warm-up games, Dar should a find a place in your PK-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Jhulan Goswami: Jhulan Goswami is India's best bowler in overseas conditions, with her record speaking for itself. Although she isn't as quick as she used to be, Goswami can get the ball to move around viciously and snare a few wickets in the death overs, making her a good addition to your PK-W vs IN-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in PK-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Aliya Riaz (PK-W)

Shafali Verma (IN-W)

Deepti Sharma (IN-W)

Important stats for PK-W vs IN-W Dream11 prediction team

Aliya Riaz - 107 runs in 2 warm-up matches, SR: 104.90

Harmanpreet Kaur - 104 runs in 2 warm-up matches, SR: 91.23

Meghna Singh - 3 wickets in 2 warm-up matches, Average: 22.67

PK-W vs IN-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

PK-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Nahida Khan, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami and Diana Baig.

Captain: Shafali Verma. Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma.

PK-W vs IN-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Richa Ghosh, Smriti Mandhana, Javeria Khan, Shafali Verma, Bismah Maroof, Deepti Sharma, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami and Diana Baig.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Nida Dar.

Edited by Samya Majumdar