PK-W vs INA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Asian Games Womens T20I, Quarter Final 2

The 2nd quarterfinal match of the Asian Games Women's T20I will see Pakistan Women (PK-W) square off against Indonesia Women (INA-W) at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou on Thursday, September 21.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PK-W vs INA-W Dream11 prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Indonesia Women won their last match against Malaysia Women by 172 runs, but beating Pakistan Women will be nearly impossible for them. With a lot of experienced, senior, and in-form players, Pakistan Women are expected to dominate today's match.

Indonesia Women will give it their all to win the match, but Pakistan Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PK-W vs INA-W Match Details

The 2nd Quarterfinal match of the Asian Games Women's T20I will be played on September 21 at the Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field in Hangzhou.

The game is set to take place at 11:30 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PK-W vs INA-W, Quarter Final 2

Date and Time: September 22, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

Venue: Pingfeng Campus Cricket Field, Hangzhou

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Pacers and spinners both will be crucial on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first. It is advisable to focus on all-rounders since they can help you earn points from both batting and bowling.

PK-W vs INA-W Form Guide

PK-W - Will be playing their first match

INA-W - W

PK-W vs INA-W Probable Playing XI

PK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Sana Fatima, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig

INA-W Playing XI

No injury updates

N Sakarini (wk), Maria Corazon, Ni Luh Ketut, A Andriani, Rahmawati Pangestuti, NW Sariani (c), Ni Kadek Ariani, BD Pare, Laili Salsabila, Kisi Salisa Kasse, Mia Arda

PK-W vs INA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ali

M Ali is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match, as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. N Sakarini is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Riaz

A Riaz and S Ameen are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. M Corazan played exceptionally well in the last matches, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

N Dar

A Andriani and N Dar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team, as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. O Sohail is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

N Sandhu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Baig and N Sandhu. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. F Sana is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PK-W vs INA-W match captain and vice captain choices

N Dar

N Dar will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

M Ali

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Ali, as she will bat in the top order and also perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. You can make her the captain of the Grand League teams.

5 Must-Picks for PK-W vs INA-W, Quarter Final 2

N Sandhu

A Riaz

M Ali

D Baig

N Dar

Pakistan Women vs Indonesia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders in the team. Making them the captain or vice captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan Women vs Indonesia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: S Ameen, A Riaz

All-rounders: A Andriani, O Sohail, N Dar, W Dewi

Bowlers: D Baig, F Sana, S Iqbal, N Sandhu

Pakistan Women vs Indonesia Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: A Riaz

All-rounders: A Andriani, O Sohail, N Dar, W Dewi

Bowlers: D Baig, F Sana, S Iqbal, N Sandhu, N Made