PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Match 1

The 1st ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will see Pakistan Women (PK-W) squaring off against Ireland Women (IR-W) at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, April 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ireland Women won one of their two warm-up matches. They won the last warm-up match against Thailand Women by three wickets. Pakistan Women won both of their two warm-up matches. They won the last warm-up match against West Indies Women by five wickets.

These two teams have played a total of 21 head-to-head matches. Pakistan Women have won 15 matches while Ireland Women have won six matches.

PK-W vs IR-W Match Details

The 1st ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will be played on April 9 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PK-W vs IR-W, 1st ODI match

Date and Time: April 9, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners should be preferred over pacers at this pitch as they are able to get wickets in the middle overs.

PK-W vs IR-W Form Guide

PK-W - Will be playing their first match

IR-W - Will be playing their first match

PK-W vs IR-W Probable Playing XI

PK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Gull Feroza, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Aliya Riaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Fatima Sana (c), Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal

IR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis (c), Christina Coulter Reilly (wk), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Sophie MacMahon, Ava Canning, Jane Maguire, Alana Dalzell

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ali

M Ali is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will open the innings for her team and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. A Hunter is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

G Lewis

G Lewis and L Paul are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. G Lewis will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She performed exceptionally well in the warm-up matches. S Ameen is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

F Sana

O Prendergast and F Sana are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. F Sana will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She was in great form in the warm-up matches. L Delany is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Sandhu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Sandhu and C Murray. Both the players can take a lot of wickets on today's pitch. N Sandhu will complete her quota of overs and can scalp a lot of wickets. S Iqbal is another good bowler for today's match.

PK-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

F Sana

F Sana was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match.

O Prendergast

O Prendergast is one of the most crucial picks from the Ireland Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She is expected to trouble Pakistan Women batters.

5 Must-Picks for PK-W vs IR-W, 1st ODI match

O Prendergast

F Sana

M Ali

G Lewis

L Delany

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: S Ameen, L Paul, G Lewis

All-rounders: O Prendergast, L Delany, O Sohail, F Sana

Bowlers: N Sandhu, C Murray, S Iqbal

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: L Paul, G Lewis

All-rounders: O Prendergast, L Delany, O Sohail, F Sana, A Kelly

Bowlers: N Sandhu, J Maguire, S Iqbal

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

