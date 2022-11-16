PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women 2022, 3rd T20I

Pakistan Women (PK-W) will take on Ireland Women (IR-W) in the third T20I match of the Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women 2022 on Wednesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

After a complete whitewash in the ODI series, Ireland Women will try their best to win the T20I series. Both teams have won one match each and will be looking to seal the trophy after winning today's nail-biting match.

Ireland Women will try their best to win the match, but Pakistan Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

PK-W vs IR-W Match Details

The third T20I match of the Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women 2022 will be played on November 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The game is set to take place at 10:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PK-W vs IR-W, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women 2022, 3rd T20I

Date and Time: 16th November 2022, 10:30 AM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Pakistan Women and Ireland Women, where a total of 239 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

PK-W vs IR-W Form Guide

PK-W - L W

IR-W - W L

PK-W vs IR-W Probable Playing XI

PK-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof ©, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima, Sadia Iqbal

IR-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Leah Paul, Gaby Lewis, Amy Hunter, Laura Delany ©, Orla Prendergast, Shauna Kavanagh, Mary Waldron (wk), Rachel Delaney, Eimear Richardson, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray

PK-W vs IR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Ali

M Ali, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. M Waldron is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

G Lewis

J Khan and G Lewis are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Hunter is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

N Dar

O Prendergast and N Dar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. L Delany is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Sandhu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Sandhu and F Sana. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Kelly is another good pick for the Dream11 team

PK-W vs IR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N Dar

N Dar is one of the best players in today's match as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already 89 runs and taken three wickets in the last two T20I matches.

O Prendergast

O Prendergast is one of the best picks for today's match as she will bowl in death overs and bat in the lower-middle order. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already smashed 59 runs and taken three wickets in the last two games.

5 Must-Picks for PK-W vs IR-W, 3rd T20I

N Dar

O Prendergast

N Sandhu

A Kelly

G Lewis

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: G Lewis, J Khan, A Riaz, A Hunter

All-rounders: M Ali, L Delany, O Prendergast

Bowlers: N Sandhu, F Sana, A Kelly

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Ali

Batters: G Lewis, A Riaz, A Hunter

All-rounders: M Ali, E Richardson, O Prendergast

Bowlers: N Sandhu, F Sana, A Kelly, G Fatima

Poll : 0 votes