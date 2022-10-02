PK-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 3

Pakistan (PK-W) will take on Malaysia (ML-W) in the third game of the Women's Asia Cup on Sunday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Sylhet. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the PK-W vs ML-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs and pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first game of the tournament after extensive international practice. Pakistan are coming off three consecutive losses in the Commonwealth games. Malaysia, meanwhile, won their last series against Singapore 3-0.

Malaysia will look to win this game, but Pakistan are a relatively better team and expected to prevail.

PK-W vs ML-W Match Details

Match 3 of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 will be played on October 2 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Sylhet at 8:30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PK-W vs ML-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 3

Date and Time: October 2, 2022; 8:30 am IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground, Sylhet

Pitch Report

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Sylhet have a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of help to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a key role in the middle overs. The last game here between India and Sri Lanka saw 259 runs scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

PK-W vs ML-W Form Guide

PK-W - Win be playing their first match

ML-W - Win be playing their first match

PK-W vs ML-W Probable Playing XIs

PK-W

No major injury update

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Nawaz, Aliya Riaz, Bismah Maroof (c), Sidra Ameen, Ayesha Naseem, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, and Aiman Anwer

ML-W

No major injury update

Wan Julia (wk), Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, J Intan, Nurilyaa Natasya, Mas Elysa (c), W Duraisingam, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Noor Hayati Zakaria, Aisya Eleesa, and Nur Dania Syuhada

PK-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ali

Mooney, who has played well in the last few games, is the best wicketkeeper. She bats in the top order and could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. W Julia is another good pick.

Batters

B Maroof

B Maroof and A Riaz are the two best batter picks. E Hunter is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

N Dar

N Dar and M Elysa are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. W Duraisingam is another good pick.

Bowlers

D Baig

The top bowler picks re D Baig and S Azmi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few ganes and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Anwer is another good pick.

PK-W vs ML-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N Dar

Dar is one of the best all-rounders in the Pakistan squad, as she bat sin the top order and bowls at the death. She's the best captaincy pick for today's game.

D Baig

Baig is one of the best bowler picks in the Pakistan squad who could bowl at the death and bat in the lower middle order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues.

Five Must-Picks for PK-W vs ML-W, Match 3

D Baig

N Dar

M Elysa

W Duraisingam

O Sohail

Pakistan Women vs Malaysia Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death over bowlers who bowl at the death and also bat in the top order. Making them captain and vice-captain would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan Women vs Malaysia Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Ali

Batters: B Maroof, E Hunter, A Riaz

All-rounders: N Dar, O Sohail, W Duraisingam, M Elysa

Bowlers: A Anwer, D Baig, S Azmi

Pakistan Women vs Malaysia Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Ali

Batters: A Hamizah, E Hunter, A Riaz

All-rounders: N Dar, O Sohail, W Duraisingam, M Elysa

Bowlers: A Anwer, D Baig, N Sandhu

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far