PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches

The eighth game of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up matches will see Pakistan Women (PK-W) squaring off against South Africa Women (SA-W) at Boland Park on Thursday, February 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Pakistan faced Bangladesh in their first warm-up match and delivered a strong performance. Bowling first in the match, the Pakistani bowlers managed to restrict the opposition to just 100 runs in 20 overs. While chasing the target, they won the match with six wickets in hand and 24 balls to spare.

South Africa, on the other hand, played against England in their first match. It was a high-scoring thriller where the Proteas Women fell short by 18 runs while chasing a mammoth target of 247.

They will look to win the crucial stages of the match in this contest and get back to winning form before the main tournament starts.

PK-W vs SA-W Match Details

The eighth match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup warm-up will be played on February 8 at Boland Park in Paarl. The game is set to take place at 6.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PK-W vs SA-W, Match 8, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches

Date and Time: February 8, 2023, 6.00 pm IST

Venue: Bolad Park, Paarl

PK-W vs SA-W Pitch Report

The pitch at Boland Park has not been a batting heaven. In the recent matches of the SA20 League that have been played here, we saw that the bowlers left their impact in more ways than one. So a tough competition between the bat and the ball can be expected.

PK-W vs SA-W Probable Playing XI

PK-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

Pakistan Women Probable Playing XI

Sidra Ameen, Javeria Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Nawaz, Aiman Anwer, and Nashra Sandhu.

SA-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates

South Africa Women Probable Playing XI

Laura Woolvardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneries Dercksen, Delmi Tucker, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, and Nonkululeko Mlaba.

PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Muneeba Ali

Muneeba Ali generally bats in the top-order for Pakistan. Her ability to give her team a steady start makes Muneeba Ali a great pick for the match and she is probably the best wicketkeeper for this encounter.

Batter

Chloe Tryon

Chloe Tryon regained her batting form in the final of the tri-series, involving India and the West Indies. She played a match-winning knock and continued the momentum into the first warm-up match against England. Tryon is looking in golden touch and will be the best batter pick for the match.

All-rounder

Nida Dar

Nida Dar showed off her all-round abilities in the last match against Bangladesh. She did a more than decent job with both the bat and the ball. Nida Dar is undoubtedly the best all-rounder pick for the match.

Bowler

Shabnim Ismail

The genuine pace of Shabnim Ismail could be a threat to the Pakistan batters. Her ability to be lethal with the new cherry makes Ismail the best bowler pick for the match.

PK-W vs SA-W Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Nida Dar

Nida Dar with her all-round abilities might turn out to be a crucial factor in the match. She can impact the match with both the bat and the ball, and this makes her a great pick for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Chloe Tryon

Chloe Tryon has been in great batting form recently. She can change the course of the game by coming to bat in the lower middle order. Tryon's great striking form makes her a brilliant choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

PK-W vs SA-W Match Expert Tips

The South African team are eager to play good cricket. Expecting a one-sided affair for South Africa and hence picking a playing XI with more Proteas players is advisable for this match.

PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Chloe Tryon, Laura Woolvardt, Sune Luus, Bismah Maroof

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Nida Dar, Nadine de Klerk

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, N Sandhu, N Mlaba

PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Chloe Tryon, Laura Woolvardt, Sune Luus, Bismah Maroof

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Nida Dar, Nadine de Klerk

Bowlers: Shabnim Ismail, N Sandhu, N Mlaba

