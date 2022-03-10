PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup, Match 9

The ninth match of the Women's World Cup 2022 will see Pakistan Women (PK-W) take on South Africa Women (SA-W) at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday.

The South Africans survived a scare in their tournament opener against Bangladesh, beating the Asian outfit in a nail-biter. However, they will be keen to put in a better performance against a wounded Pakistan side who have lost their first two games. Although they haven't clicked as a unit, Pakistan have shown glimpses of what they are capable of doing, holding them in good stead. With both teams eyeing the two vital points, a mouthwatering clash beckons at the Bay Oval.

PK-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 Today

PK-W XI

Nahida Khan, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof (c), Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu and Anam Amin

SA-W XI

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas and Ayabonga Khaka

Match Details

PK-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2022, Match 9

Date and Time: 11th March 2022, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui

Pitch Report

A good, fresh batting track is expected for this game. Although the pacers should get the new ball to move around, they will revert to a change of pace as the match progresses. The batters will look to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. With the ball likely to turn in the middle overs, the spinners should also have a say in the outcome of the match. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 250 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sidra Nawaz: Sidra Nawaz hasn't really fired, with her batting position not helping her cause. But she is known for her handy contributions lower down the order and is quite capable behind the stumps too. With Nawaz likely to bat a bit higher in this game, she is one to watch out for against South Africa.

Batter

Laura Wolvaardt: Laura Wolvaardt is one of the premier batters in the world with her numbers speaking for themselves. She did score some runs in the previous game against Bangladesh, holding her in good stead. Given Wolvaardt's knack for scoring big runs at the top of the order, she is a must-have in your PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Nida Dar: Although star all-rounder Nida Dar has blown hot and cold in the tournament, she remains Pakistan's best bet against South Africa. While she provides depth and balance in the batting department, Nida's bowling prowess will be key against a strong Proteas batting unit, making her a decent addition to your PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Shabnim Ismail: One of the fastest bowlers in the world, Shabnim Ismail gave a good account of herself in the previous game against Bangladesh. Although she only picked up one wicket, Ismail was able to trouble the batters with her pace and ability to swing the ball. With conditions playing into her hands, Ismail will be a threat with the ball.

Top 3 best players to pick in PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Aliya Riaz (PK-W)

Laura Wolvaardt (SA-W)

Marizanne Kapp (SA-W)

Important stats for PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction team

Bismah Maroof - 93 runs in 2 Women's WC matches, Bat Average: 93.00

Laura Wolvaardt - 41(52) vs Bangladesh in previous Women's WC match

Ayabonga Khaka - 4/32 vs Bangladesh in previous Women's WC match

PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Women's World Cup 2022)

PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sidra Nawaz, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Nahida Khan, Omaima Sohail, Marizanne Kapp, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail and Fatima Sana.

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt. Vice-Captain: Nida Dar.

PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sidra Nawaz, Laura Wolvaardt, Lara Goodall, Sidra Ameen, Omaima Sohail, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Nida Dar, Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail and Diana Baig

Captain: Laura Wolvaardt. Vice-captain: Marizanne Kapp.

Edited by Samya Majumdar