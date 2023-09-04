Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women - Dream11 Prediction - 3rd T20I

Pakistan Women (PK-W) will take on South Africa Women (SA-W) in the third T20I of their three-match series at the National Stadium, Karachi on Monday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

It is has been a wonderful series for Pakistan Women. They had never chased a target of more than 150 in T20I cricket before this series but they have now done it in consecutive games.

South Africa Women, who are playing under a new captain Laura Wolvaardt, posted 150/3 in both the matches of the series. Pakistan Women have managed to chase it down in the final over of both games.

The Laura Wolvaardt-led side will be looking to salvage a consolation win in this third T20I while Nida Dar and her side will be eyeing a clean sweep.

PK-W vs SA-W, Match Details

The third T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan Women and South Africa Women will be played on September 4, 2023 at the National Stadium, Karachi. The game is set to take place at 8 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PK-W vs SA-W

Date & Time: September 4 2023, 8 pm IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Pitch Report

The track at the National Stadium in Karachi has been a very good one to bat on. South Africa Women got 150 in both games but Pakistan Women chased it down. Another good batting surface is expected to be on the cards.

PK-W vs SA-W Probable Playing 11 today

Pakistan Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Pakistan Women Probable Playing XI: Sidra Ameen, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar (c), Muneeba Ali (wk), Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Umme Hani, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

South Africa Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

South Africa Women Probable Playing XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Delmi Tucker, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas

Today’s PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muneeba Ali (2 matches, 45 runs)

Muneeba Ali has been batting really well. The 26-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has made 45 runs in two innings while striking at 140.62.

Top Batter Pick

Tazmin Brits (2 matches, 124 runs)

Tazmin Brits is the leading run-getter in this series. She has amassed 124 runs in two matches and has a strike-rate of 110.71. She is one of the only two players to have hit a fifty in this series.

Top All-rounder Pick

Marizanne Kapp (2 matches, 45 runs, 1 wicket)

Marizanne Kapp has been very effective with both the bat and the ball. The premier South African all-rounder has scored 45 runs at a strike-rate of 121.62. She has taken one wicket at an economy rate of 6.41.

Top Bowler Pick

Nashra Sandhu (2 matches, 2 wickets)

Nashra Sandhu is bowling very well in this tournament. The 25-year-old left-arm spinner has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.50.

PK-W vs SA-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Laura Wolvaardt (2 matches, 85 runs)

Laura Wolvaardt is in top form with the bat. The new South African skipper and top-order batter has aggregated 85 runs while striking at 118.05. She has hit 12 boundaries in the two innings.

Sidra Ameen (2 matches, 94 runs)

Sidra Ameen is the leading run-getter for Pakistan Women in this series. She has amassed 94 runs in two innings while striking at 125.33. She has struck 11 fours and a six.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Laura Wolvaardt 85 runs in 2 matches Tazmin Brits 124 runs in 2 matches Marizanne Kapp 45 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches Nashra Sandhu 2 wickets in 2 matches Sidra Ameen 94 runs in 2 matches

PK-W vs SA-W match expert tips

Both teams have some quality top-order batters and consistent all-rounders and they could be the key. Thus, the likes of Marizanne Kapp, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Bismah Maroof, Sidra Ameen, and Muneeba Ali will be the ones to watch out for.

PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women - 3rd T20I.

Wicket-keeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Bismah Maroof, Sidra Ameen

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Nida Dar, Nadine de Klerk

Bowlers: Nashra Sandhu, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sadia Iqbal

PK-W vs SA-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women - 3rd T20I.

Wicket-keeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Aliya Riaz, Sidra Ameen

All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp

Bowlers: Nashra Sandhu, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Fatima Sana