PK-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier, Match 4

The fourth ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will see Pakistan Women (PK-W) squaring off against Scotland Women (SCO-W) at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore on Friday, April 11. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PK-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Pakistan Women won their first match against Ireland Women by 38 runs. They batted first and smashed 217 runs. Ireland Women were only able to score 179 runs while chasing. Scotland Women, on the other hand, surprised everyone as they won the first match of the tournament against West Indies Women by a small margin of 11 runs.

The two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

PK-W vs SCO-W Match Details

The fourth ODI match of the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier will be played on April 11 at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore. The game will take place at 10:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PK-W vs SCO-W, 4th ODI match

Date and Time: 11th April, 2025, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Lahore City Cricket Association Ground, Lahore

Pitch Report

The pitch at Lahore City Cricket Association Ground in Lahore is good for batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture. Spinners should be preferred over pacers on this pitch as they are able to get wickets in the middle overs. The last match played at this venue was between Scotland Women and West Indies Women, where a total of 477 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

PK-W vs SCO-W Form Guide

PK-W - W

SCO-W - W

PK-W vs SCO-W Probable Playing XI

PK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sidra Amin, Muneeba Ali (wk), Omaima Sohail, Gull Feroza, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Aliya Riaz, Syeda Aroob Shah, Fatima Sana (c), Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal

SCO-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Sarah Bryce (wk), Hannah Rainey, Kathryn Bryce, Alica Lister, C Abel, Megan McColl, Rachael Slater, Priya Chatterji, Olivia Bell, Abhata Maqsood, K Fraser

PK-W vs SCO-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Bryce

S Bryce is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order for her team and perform the wicket-keeping duties for her team. She smashed 55 runs in the last match. M Ali is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

S Ameen

A McColl and S Ameen are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. S Ameen will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She smashed 51 runs in the last match. P Chatterji is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

K Fraser

K Bryce and K Fraser are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. K Fraser will bat in the middle order and complete her quota of overs. She smashed 25 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match. F Sana is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

N Sundhu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Baig and N Sundhu. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. N Sundhu will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She took 3 wickets in the last match. A Maqsood is another good bowler pick for today's match.

PK-W vs SCO-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Fraser

K Fraser was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the middle order. This makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match. She smashed 25 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

K Bryce

K Bryce is one of the most crucial picks from the Scotland Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She smashed 6 runs and took 1 wicket in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for PK-W vs SCO-W, 4th ODI match

K Bryce

K Fraser

N Sundhu

D Baig

F Sana

Pakistan Women vs Scotland Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pakistan Women vs Scotland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Bryce, M Ali

Batters: S Ameen

All-rounders: K Fraser, F Sana, A Riaz, K Bryce

Bowlers: D Baig, N Sundhu, A Maqsood, S Iqbal

Pakistan Women vs Scotland Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Bryce

Batters: S Ameen

All-rounders: K Fraser, F Sana, A Riaz, K Bryce, C Abel

Bowlers: D Baig, N Sundhu, A Maqsood, S Iqbal

