PK-W vs SL-W, Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s Asia Cup, 2nd Semi-final 

Pakistan Women (PK-W) will lock horns with Sri Lanka Women (SL-W) in the second semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on October 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy prediction.

Pakistan Women finished second in the league stage with five wins from their six matches. Sri Lanka Women, on the other hand, won four out of their six matches and finished just below their opponents in the standings.

The last time the two teams met, Pakistan Women defeated Sri Lanka Women by five wickets.

PK-W vs SL-W Match Details

The second semi-final of the Women’s Asia Cup will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet on Thursday, October 13. The match is set to take place at 04:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PK-W vs SL-W, Women’s Asia Cup, Semi-final 2

Date and Time: 13th October 2022, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

PK-W vs SL-W Pitch Report

The track at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is a balanced one. While the batters will get full value for their shots, the pacers will find some movement with the red ball. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 114 runs.

Last 3 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 114

Average second-innings score: 96

PK-W vs SL-W Form Guide (Previous Matches)

PK-W: W-W-W-L-W

SL-W: L-W-W-W-W

PK-W vs SL-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

PK-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

PK-W Probable Playing 11

Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sidra Nawaz, Tuba Hassan, Sadia Iqbal, Aiman Anwer

SL-W injury/team news

No major injury updates.

SL-W Probable Playing 11

Chamari Athapaththtu, Harshitha Samarawickarama, Hasini Perera, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani, Malsha Shehani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya.

PK-W vs SL-W Dream 11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Muniba Ali (6 matches, 120 runs, Strike rate: 89.55)

Muniba has been batting exceptionally well in the tournament, having amassed 120 runs in six matches at a strike-rate of 89.55.

Top Batter Pick

Sidra Ameen (6 matches, 149 runs, Strike rate: 96.13)

Ameen is the third-highest run-scorer in the current edition of the Women's Asia Cup with 149 runs in six matches. She is a quality batter who could play a big knock on Thursday.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nida Dar (6 matches, 119 runs and 7 wickets, Strike rate: 114.42 and Economy Rate: 5.50)

Nida has been one of the best all-rounders of the competition. She has mustered 119 runs and scalped seven wickets in six games.

Top Bowler Pick

Inoka Ranaweera (6 matches, 10 wickets, Economy rate: 4.58)

Ranaweera has taken10 wickets in six matches. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

PK-W vs SL-W match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Omaima Sohail

Sohail has been extremely successful with the ball in the Women's Asia Cup. She is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 10 wickets in six matches.

Nida Dar

Nida has been in phenomenal form and could prove to a fantastic captaincy choice for your fantasy team.

5 Must-pick players with stats for PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Omaima Sohail 10 wickets in 6 matches Nida Dar 119 runs and 7 wickets in 6 matches Inoka Ranaweera 10 wickets in 6 matches Sidra Ameen 149 runs in 6 matches Tuba Hassan 7 wickets in 6 matches

PK-W vs SL-W match expert tips

Nida Dar could prove to be a wise multiplier choice for the PK-W vs SL-W game as she can contribute at a high level with both the bat and ball.

For more expert tips and suggestions on this PK-W vs SL-W match, click here!

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Semi-final, Head to Head League

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd Semi-final, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Harshitha Samarawickarama

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththtu (vc), Nida Dar (c), Kavisha Dilhari, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Aiman Anwer, Tuba Hassan

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, 2nd Semi-final, Grand League

PK-W vs SL-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 2nd Semi-final, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Muneeba Ali

Batters: Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Harshitha Samarawickarama

All-rounders: Chamari Athapaththtu, Nida Dar (vc), Omaima Sohail (c)

Bowlers: Inoka Ranaweera, Tuba Hassan, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sadia Iqbal

