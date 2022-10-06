PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 10

Pakistan (PK-W) will take on Thailand (TL-W) in the tenth game of the Women's Asia Cup on Thursday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground in Sylhet. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing XIs, top player picks and pitch report.

Thailand have lost their last two games and are languishing at the bottom of the points table. Pakistan, meanwhile, have won both their ames by nine wickets.

Thailand will look to win this game, but Pakistan are a better team and should prevail.

PK-W vs TL-W Match Details

Match ten of the Women's Asia Cup will be played on October 6 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Sylhet at 8:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PK-W vs TL-W, Women's Asia Cup 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: October 6, 2022; 8:30 am IST

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Academy Ground, Sylhet

Pitch Report

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Academy Ground in Sylhet has a well-balanced pitch conducive to both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so spinners could play a key role in the middle overs. The last game played here between UAE and Malaysi saw 179 runs getting scored for the loss of seven wickets.

PK-W vs TL-W Form Guide

PK-W - W W

TL-W - L L

PK-W vs TL-W Probable Playing XIs

PK-W

No major injury updates

Muneeba Ali (wk), Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal

TL-W

No major injury updates

Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Naruemol Chaiwai (c), Phannita Maya, Chanida Sutthiruang, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Sornnarin Tippoch, Nattaya Boochatham, Rosenan Kanoh, Thipatcha Putthawong, Suleeporn Laomi

PK-W vs TL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Ali (2 matches, 35 runs)

M Ali, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games is the best wicketkeeper. She bats in the top order and can also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. N Koncharoenkai is another good pick.

Batters

S Ameen (2 matches, 67 runs)

B Maroof and S Ameen are the two best batter picks. N Chantam is another good pick. They bat in the top order and have a good chance of scoring well here.

All-rounders

O Sohail (2 matches, 4 wickets)

O Sohail and N Dar are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. C Sutthiruang is another good pick.

Bowlers

D Baig (2 matches, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks are D Baig and S Iqbal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and can be expected to bowl at the death. T Putthawong is another good pick.

PK-W vs TL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

N Dar

N Dar is one of the best all-rounders in the Pakistan squad, as she bats in the top order and also bowls at the death. She;s one of the best captaincy picks for this game, having taken two wickets in as many games.

D Baig

D Baig is one of the best bowler picks in the Pakistan squad who bowls at the death and bats in the lower middle order. As the pitch is decent, she could be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has taken three wickets in two games.

5 Must-Picks for PK-W vs TL-W, Match 10

S Iqbal 2 wickets 129 points T Putthawong 3 wickets 113 points O Sohail 4 wickets 152 points N Dar 2 wickets 92 points S Ameen 67 runs 102 points

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is good for bowling, it's advisable to pick at least four death-over bowlers who also bat in the top order. Making them captain or vice-captains would be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: M Ali, N Koncharoenkai

Batters: B Maroof, S Ameen, N Chantam

All-rounders: O Sohail, N Dar, C Sutthiruang

Bowlers: D Baig, T Putthawong, S Iqbal

Pakistan Women vs Thailand Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Ali

Batters: N Chaiwai, S Ameen, P Maya

All-rounders: O Sohail, N Dar

Bowlers: D Baig, T Putthawong, S Iqbal, T Hassan, N Boochatham

