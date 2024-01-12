PR vs PRC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 League match – January 11, 2024

Paarl Royals (PR) lock horns with Pretoria Capitals (PRC) in the third game of the SA20 2024 at Boland Park in Paarl, on January 11, Thursday, at 09:00 pm IST.

The previous season saw Paarl Royals performing well, securing fourth position with four victories and five defeats. They progressed to the semifinals but were stopped by Pretoria Capitals. Meanwhile, the Capitals, who topped the table, ended as the second-placed team in the last edition, losing to Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the final.

As both teams gear up for their opening game, they aim to commence their SA20 campaign on a high note. On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your PR vs PRC Dream11 fantast team.

#3 Will Jacks (PRC) - 8.0 credits

Will Jacks had a great run in the SA20 last year, scoring 270 runs in seven games, including three half-centuries and a top score of 92. He also contributed with the ball, chipping in three wickets in as many innings at a commendable strike rate of six.

While he faced a downturn in form during the recent five-gameT20I series against the West Windies, Jacks will be eager to make a strong comeback.

#2 Jos Buttler (PR) - 9.0 credits

Jos Buttler finished as the top scorer of the SA20 2023, accumulating 391 runs in 11 innings with an average of 39.10 and hitting four fifties. He also looked impressive during the Windies tour in December, scoring two half-centuries in five games.

Buttler has a fine average of 34.41 in T20s, scoring six centuries, making him one of the top choices for captain/vice-captain of your PR vs PRC Dream11 fantasy team.

#1 Phil Salt (PRC) - 8.5 credits

Phil Salt has been in exceptional form lately, emerging as the top run-scorer for England in the recent five-game T20I series against West Indies. His impressive tally of 331 runs includes two centuries (119 and 109*).

Additionally, Salt showcased his batting prowess for Pretoria Capitals last season, finishing as the second-highest run-getter with 238 runs at an average of 29.75, including two fifties.

Given his recent form and track record in SA20, the English opener could be a game-changer as the captain/vice-captain of your PR vs PRC Dream11 fantasy team.