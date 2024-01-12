PR vs PRC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for SA20 League 2024, Match 3

The 3rd match of the SA20 League 2024 will see Paarl Royals (PR) square off against Pretoria Capitals (PRC) at the Boland Park in Paarl on Friday, January 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PR vs PRC Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

These two teams were amongst the strongest teams of SA20 League 2023, and will therefore be looking forward to starting their 2024 journey on a positive note. Pretoria Capitals were the runners-up of the 2023 season, while Paarl Royals lost the semifinal against the Capitals by 29 runs.

Paarl Royals have a very good squad but Pretoria Capitals are the clear favorites to win today's match.

PR vs PRC Match Details

The third match of the SA20 League 2024 will be played on January 12 at the Boland Park in Paarl. The game is set to take place at 9:00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PR vs PRC, Match 3

Date and Time: January 12 2024, 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Boland Park, Paarl

Pitch Report

The pitch at Boland Park in Paarl is well balanced where there is equal assistance for batters and bowlers. Pacers enjoy bounce in the initial overs while middle and death overs are dominated by batters. The last match played here was back in January 2023 between Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals, where a total of 320 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

PR vs PRC Form Guide

PR - Will be playing their first match.

PRC - Will be playing their first match.

PR vs PRC Probable Playing XI

PR Playing XI

No injury updates

David Miller, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Roy, Evan Jones, Fabian Allen, Andile Phelukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Lorcan Tucker, Obed McCoy, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

PRC Playing XI

No injury updates

Will Jacks, Paul Stirling, Phil Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Colin Ingram, Wayne Parnell, Theunis de Bruyn, Jimmy Neesham, Adil Rashid, Eathan Bosch, Corbin Bosch

PR vs PRC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Buttler

J Buttler is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match and is expected to perform well. P Salt is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Roy

D Miller and J Roy are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top-order batters are expected to perform well. R Rossouw is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

W Jacks

J Neesham and W Jacks are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. A Phehlukwayo is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

A Rashid

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Ngidi and A Rashid. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are expected to bowl in death overs too. T Shamsi is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PR vs PRC match captain and vice-captain choices

J Buttler

Since the pitch is expected to help batters, you can make J Buttler the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He can play exceptionally well on this pitch, and take advantage of the pitch in the powerplay overs.

W Jacks

W Jacks is just another level beast when it comes to franchise leagues. He loves performing against Paarl Royals and can perform well in today's nail-biting match. He is expected to bat in top order and bowl around 3-4 overs.

5 Must-Picks for PR vs PRC, Match 3

P Salt

J Buttler

W Jacks

R Rossouw

J Neesham

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Salt, J Buttler

Batters: J Roy, D Miller, R Rossouw

All-rounders: W Jacks, A Phehlukwayo, J Neesham

Bowlers: A Rashid, T Shamsi, L Ngidi

Paarl Royals vs Pretoria Capitals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Salt, J Buttler

Batters: J Roy, R Rossouw

All-rounders: W Jacks, A Phehlukwayo, J Neesham, F Allen

Bowlers: A Rashid, W Parnell, L Ngidi