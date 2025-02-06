PR vs SEC Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 match – February 6, 2025

The Paarl Royals (PR) and the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC) go head-to-head in Qualifier 2 of SA20 2025 on Thursday, February 6, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

This is a very short turnaround for SEC, who play again less than 24 hours after their convincing win over the Joburg Super Kings in the Eliminator. Meanwhile, the Royals were well beaten by MI Cape Town in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday.

Both teams won one game apiece in their group-stage meetings, so an enthralling battle awaits to determine who take on MI Cape Town in the final. On that note, let's look at three players who would make excellent Dream11 captaincy options.

#3 Liam Dawson (ALL) (SEC)

Liam Dawson has picked up 12 wickets in ten games at an economy rate of 6.32 this season.

English left-arm spinner and bowling all-rounder Liam Dawson has had a solid season for the Sunrisers Cape, playing a pivotal role in their campaign as they bid to make a third straight SA20 final. He has often been the team's lone frontline spinner, and with 12 wickets in 10 outings at a solid bowling average of 14.75, he's among the five highest wicket-takers this season.

Dawson also offers much-needed batting heft lower down the order, playing one such knock in a win over the Pretoria Capitals. On a Centurion surface that assisted the spinners in the Eliminator, Dawson could be a decent option to back with your captain's armband, considering his form and experience.

#2 Mitchell Owen (ALL) (PR)

The Paarl Royals' looked out of sorts as a batting lineup in their defeat to MI Cape Town in Qualifier 1, and their hopes of making the Final hinge heavily on the performances of skipper David Miller, and of course, their explosive opening pair of Lhuan-dre Pretorius and the new recruit, Mitchell Owen.

Owen has been a popular Dream11 captaincy pick since his arrival as a replacement for Joe Root but is yet to star with the bat, registering two single-digit scores in as many outings. However, he bowled a good amount of overs in both matches, and given the troubles faced by the Paarl pacers this season, he could continue to get opportunities to shine with the ball.

He's also too good a batter to have multiple poor outings in a row and is due a solid knock at SuperSport Park, which is usually a promising venue for batters.

With his high points ceiling and explosive point-scoring potential, Mitchell Owen remains an excellent Dream11 captaincy pick.

#1 Marco Jansen (ALL) (SEC)

Jansen continues making match-winning contributions both for SEC and his Dream11 backers. The left-arm seamer produced another all-round performance against JSK to power his team to Qualifier 2, playing a handy 23-run cameo before picking up the big wicket of Devon Conway with the ball, taking his wicket tally to 16 for the season, the most in the league.

His face-off with the attacking Paarl openers will be interesting to watch, but irrespective of the outcome, the fact is that Jansen remains the most dependable Dream11 option to hand your captain's armband to, and at this point in the season, it's an absolute no-brainer.

