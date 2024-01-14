PRC vs PR Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you could pick in today’s SA20 match – Jan 14, 2024

The Pretoria Capitals (PRC) face off against the Paarl Royals (PR) once more in the sixth match of SA20 2024 on Sunday, January 14, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

It's a rematch between these two sides who played on Friday, and on that occasion, it was the Paarl Royals who emerged victorious, courtesy of a stellar all-round effort from Andile Phehlukwayo.

For the Pretoria Capitals, Daryn Dupavillon impressed with the ball, but a lack of responsible middle-order batting led to their downfall. Less than 48 hours after their defeat to PR away from home, last season's runners-up have an opportunity to take revenge in front of their home fans.

Given the quick turnaround between these two sides' last meetings, this should be a very interesting encounter. On that note, let's look at the top three Dream11 differentials to select from this match.

Match Deadline: 07:00 pm IST on Sunday, January 14.

Paarl Royals' left-arm spinner Bjorn Fortuin has a fairly low ownership for someone who is one of the most consistent spinners in the league. While his going wicketless in the first match against the same opponents might have affected ownership levels, he could certainly make up for that in this match.

Fortuin can open the bowling, and in a venue like this, spinners should bowl with the new ball as it becomes easier to score runs as the ball becomes older. If Fortuin does bowl in the powerplay, there's a good chance he will pick up wickets against the ultra-attacking top three of the Pretoria Capitals.

While his low ownership is understandable, those who're willing to take a risk should try to punt on Fortuin.

Adil Rashid is one of the best white-ball spinners in the world.

Adil Rashid has a comparatively lower ownership heading into this match than what he did ahead of the Capitals' first game against the Paarl Royals. Leg-spinners are royalty in T20 cricket, and one should never count them out, regardless of the surfaces and the opposition.

Rashid is one of the best white-ball spinners in the world, and his craft and guile will be crucial for the Capitals in checking the run flow during the early and late middle overs. This is a venue where teams begin accelerating post the 10-over mark, and Rashid's last two overs, in particular, have a higher chance of wickets as the batters will go for it and play some high-risk shots.

A proven performer like Rashid is one of the more solid differentials you'll get to pick throughout the tournament.

Bowling all-rounder Migael Pretorius should make his way into the Pretoria Capitals' playing XI, preferably in place of Senuran Muthuswamy, who remained an unused bowler in the defeat to the Royals.

The hard-hitting batter is capable of providing some useful runs lower down the order and is also a bonafide wicket-taker. On wickets like these, most of the bowlers will go for runs, and what's important is picking up wickets, and Pretorius is a strike bowler.

If he features in PRC's playing XI, Pretorius is an excellent differential to take a chance on due to his high ceiling for points that makes it worth the risk.