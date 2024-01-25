PRC vs SUNE Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s SA20 2024 match – January 25, 2024

The Pretoria Capitals (PRC) will lock horns with the Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SUNE) in the 18th match of the SA20 2024 at SuperSport Park on Thursday.

The Sunrisers met the Capitals in the reverse fixture on January 22. Bowling first, they destroyed the Capitals’ batting lineup and bowled them out for 52 in 13.3 overs. Openers managed to cross the double-digit mark while the rest were dismissed in single digits. Ottniel Baartman was the pick of the bowlers with a four-wicket haul, while Daniel Worral bagged three wickets for the Sunrisers.

In reply, Jordan Hermann (20*) and Tom Abell (31) propeled their side to victory inside seven overs with nine wickets in hand.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your PRC vs SUNE Dream11 fantasy teams.

#3 Ottniel Baartman (SUNE) - 6.0 credits

Ottniel Baartman won the PoTM against Capitals (Credits: X/SunrisersEC)

Ottniel Baartman is an emerging South African pacer who has made a powerful impact in three games, chipping in with eight wickets. He picked up a four-fer in the previous reverse fixture against the Capitals and won the Player of the Match award.

Baartman will look to replicate a similar spell in the upcoming game and prove to be crucial in your PRC vs SUNE Dream11 teams.

#2 Jordan Hermann (SUNE) - 6.0 credits

Jordan Hermann won the PoTM against MI Cape Town (credits: SunrisersEC)

Jordan Hermann is another young South African opener who is having a fine run in the ongoing SA20 2024. He has smashed 154 runs in four games at an impressive average of 77, including an unbeaten century. He scored 20* off 17 in the last game against the Pretoria Capitals while chasing 55.

#1 Will Jacks (PRC) - 8.0 credits

Will Jacks celebrate a wicket (credits: X/PretoriaCapsSA)

Will Jacks is looking great this season, smashing 177 runs in five games, including one century and one fifty. He has also bagged five wickets with the ball.

However, Jacks underperformed in the last game, scoring just 12 run-a-ball. He will be eager to bounce back in the upcoming PRC vs SUNE Dream11 match.