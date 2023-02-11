PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Final

The final of SA20 2023 will see Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) take on the Pretoria Capitals (PRE) at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, February 11. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PRE vs EAC Dream11 prediction.

The Pretoria Capitals have been brilliant in SA20, with the likes of James Neesham and Anrich Nortje impressing for them. They come into the game on the back of two impressive wins against the Paarl Royals and will start as the favorites.

The Sunrisers, meanwhile, breezed past the Joburg Super Kings on the back of a sensational Aiden Markram century. They have a balanced squad, with the likes of Tristan Stubbs and Sisanda Magala hitting their strides at the right moment.

With both sides looking to ink their names in history as the winners of the first-ever SA20, a cracker of a game is on the cards in Johannesburg.

PRE vs EAC Match Details, SA20 2023, Final

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals will lock horns in the final of the SA20 2023 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. The game is set to take place at 8:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRE vs EAC, SA20 2023, Final

Date and Time: 11th February 2023, 8:00 PM IST

Venue: The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

PRE vs EAC pitch report for SA20 2023, Final

A good batting track awaits the two sides in Johannesburg, with the average first-innings score over the last three matches being 167. While the Wanderers is known to be one of the most pace-friendly pitches in the world, spinners have accounted for nearly 43 percent of the wickets over the last three matches. The powerplay phase will be key, with 10 wickets falling in the first six overs in the last three matches. Although the last three matches have been won by the sides batting first, chasing might be the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Record at the Wanderers Stadium in the last 3 SA20 matches

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 167

2nd-innings score: 124

PRE vs EAC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sunrisers Eastern Cape injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape probable playing 11

Temba Bavuma, Adam Rossington (wk), Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Jordan Cox, Marco Jansen, Brydon Carse, Ottneil Baartman, Roelof van der Merwe and Sisanda Magala.

Pretoria Capitals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Pretoria Capitals.

Pretoria Capitals probable playing 11

Phil Salt (wk), Kusal Mendis, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn (c), Colin Ingram, James Neesham, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid and Senuran Muthusamy.

PRE vs EAC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phil Salt (9 matches, 230 runs, Average: 32.86)

Phil Salt has done well in SA20, scoring 230 runs in nine matches. He is averaging 32.86 with the bat and has already scored a fifty in one of the two league fixtures against the Sunrisers. With conditions being decent for run-scoring, Salt is a good choice for your PRE vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Jordan Hermann (48(36) in the previous game vs Joburg Super Kings)

Jordan Hermann has been brilliant for the Sunrisers, coming up with handy knocks in the top order. Despite being shifted to No. 3 to accommodate Temba Bavuma, Hermann scored 48 runs off just 36 balls in the semi-final against the Joburg Super Kings. With Hermann capable of scoring quick and big runs, he is a decent addition to your PRE vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Aiden Markram (11 matches, 340 runs, Average: 34.00)

Aiden Markram has been the standout player for the Sunrisers, scoring 340 runs and picking up 10 wickets in just 11 matches. He comes into the game on the back of a brilliant hundred against the Super Kings. With the conditions suiting him perfectly, Markram is a must-have in your PRE vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Anrich Nortje (10 matches, 18 wickets, Average: 13.56)

Anrich Nortje is the leading wicket-taker in SA20 with 18 wickets in 10 matches. He has a bowling average of 13.56 with his raw pace and accuracy holding him in good stead. With Nortje also having an economy of just 6.28, he is another must-have in your PRE vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

PRE vs EAC match captain and vice-captain choices

Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs has had his moments in SA20 with 185 runs in 10 innings. Despite his hefty price tag from the SA20 auction, Stubbs has scored quick runs at times of need with a strike rate of 142.31 in the middle order. With Stubbs due for a big score, he is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain of your PRE vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw has regained some form of late with scores of 56 (41), 13 (13), 18 (12), and 40 (19) since the restart. He is a fine player of both pace and spin and has a wealth of experience under his belt. With Rossouw's form and ability to score big runs in the middle order, he is a viable captaincy pick for your PRE vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Aiden Markram 340 runs in 11 matches Sisanda Magala 12 wickets in 11 matches Tristan Stubbs 185 runs in 10 matches Phil Salt 230 runs in 9 matches Anrich Nortje 18 wickets in 10 matches

PRE vs EAC match expert tips for SA20 2023, Final

Sisanda Magala has been decent with the ball in hand in the SA20, picking up 12 wickets at an average of 25.50. He did well in the semi-finals, accounting for Faf du Plessis' scalp with the new ball. Given his recent exploits in SA20, Magala could be a game-winning pick for your PRE vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), Tristan Stubbs (vc), Jordan Hermann

All-rounders: James Neesham, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Sisanda Magala, Brydon Carse, Anrich Nortje

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma

All-rounders: James Neesham, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Roelof van der Merwe, Eathan Bosch, Anrich Nortje (vc)

