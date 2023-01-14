PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 6

The sixth match of SA20 2023 will see Sunrisers Eastern Cape (EAC) take on the Pretoria Capitals (PRE) at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Saturday, January 14. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PRE vs EAC Dream11 prediction.

The Pretoria Capitals started their campaign in fine fashion with a good all-round display against the Sunrisers earlier in the week. While Phil Salt delivered the goods with the bat, the bowlers put in a good collective effort to get the win.

The Sunrisers, meanwhile, looked good in patches with Ottniel Baartman and Tristan Stubbs getting some wickets and runs, respectively. They will be keen to get off the mark with an improved performance, with Aiden Markram holding the key.

With both teams looking evenly matched on paper, an intriguing game beckons in Centurion.

PRE vs EAC Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 6

Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Pretoria Capitals will lock horns in the sixth match of the SA20 2023 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The game is set to take place at 5:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRE vs EAC, SA20 2023, Match 6

Date and Time: 14th January 2023, 5:00 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

PRE vs EAC pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 6

SuperSport Park is a high-scoring venue, with the average first-innings total in the last three T20Is being 190. Pacers will hold the key, having accounted for 27 out of 34 wickets over the last three T20Is. There might not be much help with the new ball, making batting in the top order relatively easy. Both teams will prefer to chase upon winning the toss, given the skewed record at the venue.

Record at SuperSport Park in the last 3 T20Is

Matches won by teams batting first: 0

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

1st-innings score: 190

2nd-innings score: 193

PRE vs EAC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sunrisers Eastern Cape injury/team news

No injury concerns for Sunrisers Eastern Cape.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape probable playing 11

JJ Smuts, Sarel Erwee, Jordan Cox (wk), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Tom Abell, James Fuller, Sisanda Magala, Ottneil Baartman, Mason Crane and Marco Jansen.

Pretoria Capitals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Pretoria Capitals.

Pretoria Capitals probable playing 11

Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius/Eathan Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid and Daryn Dupavillon.

PRE vs EAC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phil Salt (77 off 47 in the previous match vs EAC)

Phil Salt was the star of the show in the previous game, scoring a 47-ball 77. He has been in good form over the last year or so, impressing in The Hundred and also striking at 161.18 in T20Is. With the conditions suitable for batting at SuperSport Park, Salt is a must-have in your PRE vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Aiden Markram (31 T20I matches, 879 runs, SR: 147.73)

Aiden Markram is a proven performer in this format with 879 runs at a strike rate of 147.73 in T20Is. Markram can also add value with his off-spin. Although he did not score many runs in the previous game, Markram is capable of playing big knocks, making him a top pick for your PRE vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

JJ Smuts (66 off 51 in the previous match vs PRE)

JJ Smuts was the Sunrisers' top run-scorer in the previous game, scoring 66 runs at the top of the order. Apart from his recent form with the bat, Smuts can chip in with the ball as well, with figures of 0/12 from two overs against the Capitals earlier in the week. Given his experience and ability, Smuts is a viable option for your PRE vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Anrich Nortje (2/18 in the previous match vs EAC)

Anrich Nortje is one of the best bowlers in the world and for good reason. Nortje has a T20I bowling average of 19.69 and comes into the game on the back of figures of 2/18 against the Sunrisers. With extra bounce and pace on offer in Centurion, Nortje is a must-have in your PRE vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

PRE vs EAC match captain and vice-captain choices

Tristan Stubbs

Tristan Stubbs is one of the most explosive batters in the world with a T20 strike rate in excess of 140. He showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 23 runs off 11 balls. With Stubbs likely to be used as a floater in the batting unit, he is a viable pick as a captain or vice-captain in your PRE vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw is another talented batter who has had a good year or so in T20 cricket. He scored over 1000 runs in T20 cricket last year, earning a national call-up and multiple franchise league stints. With Rossouw due for a big score in the tournament, he is a good captaincy choice in your PRE vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats JJ Smuts 66(51) in the previous match Ottniel Baartman 2/45 in the previous match Tristan Stubbs 23(11) in the previous match Phil Salt 77(47) in the previous match Anrich Nortje 2/18 in the previous match

PRE vs EAC match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 6

Sisanda Magala is an experienced campaigner who was perhaps the Sunrisers' best bowler in the previous game. Magala can add value with the bat lower down the order as well. With the conditions suiting him, Magala could be a good pick for your PRE vs EAC Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction, click here!

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Aiden Markram (c), Will Jacks, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Sisanda Magala, Anrich Nortje

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PRE vs EAC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt (vc)

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Will Jacks, Tristan Stubbs (c)

All-rounders: JJ Smuts, Marco Jansen, Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Ottneil Baartman, Anrich Nortje

Poll : 0 votes