PRE vs JOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for SA20 2023, Match 13

The 13th match of SA20 2023 will see Joburg Super Kings take on the Pretoria Capitals (PRE) at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday, January 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PRE vs JOH Dream11 prediction.

The Pretoria Capitals have been brilliant in SA20, showing conviction with both the bat and ball. Their aggressive approach with the bat has served them well, with Englishmen Will Jacks and Phil Salt leading them to crucial victories. They are up against the Joburg Super Kings, who have struggled to click as a unit. Although they will start as underdogs, the Super Kings have experience on their side, leveling the playing field ahead of what promises to be an exciting game at SuperSport Park.

PRE vs JOH Match Details, SA20 2023, Match 13

Joburg Super Kings and Pretoria Capitals will lock horns in the 13th match of the SA20 2023 at SuperSport Park in Centurion. The game is set to take place at 9:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PRE vs JOH, SA20 2023, Match 13

Date and Time: 18th January 2023, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

PRE vs JOH pitch report for SA20 2023, Match 13

The lone SA20 match at the venue saw 395 runs being scored across both innings. Pacers should get extra bounce and pace off the surface, holding them in good stead. Top-order batters will enjoy batting at this venue with not much movement on offer early on. Chasing will be the preferred option with the ball likely to skid on nicely under lights.

Record at SuperSport Park in SA20

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 0

1st-innings score: 216

2nd-innings score: 179

PRE vs JOH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Joburg Super Kings injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Joburg Super Kings.

Joburg Super Kings probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Janneman Malan/Sibonelo Makhanya, Reeza Hendricks, Leus du Plooy, Kyle Verryenne (wk), Donavon Ferreira, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Maheesh Theekshana, Aaron Phangiso and Alzarri Joseph.

Pretoria Capitals injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Pretoria Capitals.

Pretoria Capitals probable playing 11

Phil Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Theunis de Bruyn, Shane Dadswell, James Neesham, Wayne Parnell, Migael Pretorius/Senuran Muthusamy, Anrich Nortje, Adil Rashid and Eathan Bosch.

PRE vs JOH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Donavon Ferreira (3 matches, 95 runs, SR: 169.64)

Donavon Ferreira is one of the most exciting batters in the competition with a strike rate in excess of 150. Ferreira already has a fifty to his name this season and can add value with his off-spin as well. With Ferreira looking in good nick, he is a top pick for your JOH vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Rilee Rossouw (2 matches, 24 runs, SR: 133.33)

Rilee Rossouw has not yet fired for the Capitals, with only 24 runs in two matches at the time of writing. He is an explosive batter who plays both pace and spin well. He has a 2022 T20 strike rate in excess of 160 and looks to attack the bowling right from the word go, making Rossouw a decent pick for your JOH vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Will Jacks (2 matches, 98 runs, SR: 196.00)

Will Jacks has been in good touch in SA20 with 98 runs in two matches. His strike rate of 196 in the competition holds him in good stead. Jacks can also add value with his off-spin as the sixth bowling option. With Jacks scoring big in his last outing in Centurion, he is a must-have in your JOH vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Alzarri Joseph (3 matches, 2 wickets, ER: 6.36)

Alzarri Joseph is one of the best white-ball bowlers in the world with a T20I strike rate of 15 to his credit. He has been economical with the ball in SA20 despite picking up only two wickets in his first three matches. With Joseph likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is another must-have in your JOH vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

JOH vs PRE match captain and vice-captain choices

Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis has been in decent touch in SA20 with a couple of cameos to his credit. He returned to the top of the order in the previous game, scoring 27 runs off 16 balls. With Du Plessis due for a big score, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain of your JOH vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is another exciting English talent who has hit his strides early in the tournament. Salt has 78 runs in two matches with a strike rate of 159.18 at the time of writing. The conditions at SuperSport Park should suit his style of aggressive batting and make him a top captaincy pick in your JOH vs PRE Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PRE vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Donavon Ferreira 95 runs in 3 matches Alzarri Joseph 2 wickets in 3 matches Theunis de Bruyn 61 runs in 2 matches Phil Salt 78 runs in 2 matches Anrich Nortje 3 wickets in 2 matches

PRE vs JOH match expert tips for SA20 2023, Match 13

Anrich Nortje has been the Capitals' go-to bowler in the tournament. He has used his raw pace and searing yorkers to good effect, picking up three wickets in his first two matches. With Nortje in good form over the last few months, he could be a brilliant differential pick in your PRE vs JOH Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your PRE vs JOH Dream11 Prediction, click here!

PRE vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PRE vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Donovan Ferreira

Batters: Rilee Rossouw (c), Faf du Plessis (vc), Leus du Plooy, Will Jacks

Allrounder: Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: Adil Rashid, Alzarri Joseph, Anrich Nortje, Maheesh Theekshana

PRE vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PRE vs JOH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: Rilee Rossouw, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Reeza Hendricks, Theunis de Bruyn

Allrounder: Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: Migael Pretorius, Alzarri Joseph, Anrich Nortje (vc), Maheesh Theekshana

Poll : 0 votes