PRS vs UCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, Bronze Final

Prague Spartans CC (PRS) will take on United CC (UCC) in the Bronze Final match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Saturday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Both the teams failed to find a spot in the final, losing their respective last-four games. Prague Spartans CC lost their semi-final match to Bohemian CC by nine wickets. United CC lost their semi-final match to Prague CC by 42 runs.

United CC will give their all to win the game, but Prague Spartans CC are a strong opponent. The match is likely to be won by Prague Spartans CC.

PRS vs UCC Probable Playing XI

PRS Playing XI

Kranthi Venkataswamy (c), Jinnu Panilet (wk), Naveen Gunasekaran, Satyajit Sengupta, Sagar Reddy, Varun Mehta, Aditya Rayaprolu, Kasi Balakrishnan, Shanmugam Ravi, Neeraj Tyagi, and Vineet Mahajan

UCC Playing XI

Pramod Bagauly (c), Abhimanyu Singh (wk), Ayush Sharma, Shyamal Joshi, Neelesh Pandit, Chetan Sharma, Amit Pangarkar, Saurabh Awati, Mustafa Nawab, Piyushsingh Baghel, and Kunal Deshmukh

Match Details

PRS vs UCC, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Bronze Final

Date and Time: 11th June 2022, 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague has been relatively balanced. Batsmen should have no trouble playing on the pitch since the ball comes on the bat easily. The pacers should be able to get some movement in the middle overs. In the second innings, batting is relatively easier because the ball comes to the bat nicely, so both teams will prefer to chase after winning the toss.

PRS vs UCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Singh is, without a doubt, the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team, having performed admirably in recent ECS matches. He smashed 51 runs in just 27 balls against BRN.

Batters

P Bagauly and A Sharma are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Venkataswamy is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

N Dhekshnamoorthy and S Sengupta are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they performed well in this year's tournament. P Baghel is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Tyagi and Z Iqbal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Bindra is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in PRS vs UCC Dream11 prediction team

P Baghel (UCC)

N Dhekshnamoorthy (PRS)

S Sengupta (PRS)

Important stats for Prague Spartans CC vs United CC Dream11 prediction team

Z Iqbal - 10 wickets

N Dhekshnamoorthy - 86 runs and 8 wickets

S Sengupta - 174 runs and 9 wickets

Prague Spartans CC vs United CC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Singh, P Bagauly, K Venkataswamy, A Sharma, M Nawab, P Baghel, N Dhekshnamoorthy, S Sengupta, Z Iqbal, P Bhalodiya, and A Rayaprolu

Captain: S Sengupta Vice Captain: P Baghel

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Singh, P Bagauly, K Venkataswamy, A Sharma, M Nawab, P Baghel, N Dhekshnamoorthy, S Sengupta, Z Iqbal, N Tyagi, and A Rayaprolu

Captain: N Dhekshnamoorthy Vice Captain: S Sengupta

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far