PRT vs MCC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Czech Republic T10 2022, Match 30

Prague Tigers CC (PRT) will take on Moravian CC (MCC) in the 30th match of the ECS Czech Republic 2022 on Tuesday at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague.

Prague Tigers CC are one of the strongest teams in this year's Czech Republic T10 league and have won their last two matches. Moravian CC, too, had a great start to the tournament with a win against PBC.

Moravian CC will give it their all to win the game, but Prague Tigers CC are likely to come through.

PRT vs MCC Probable Playing XI

PRT Playing XI

A Mahmud (c), Tanzir Hasan (wk), Imran Butt, MD Sahadat Hossain, GM Hasanat, Saiful Islam, Sojib Miah, Amin Hossain, Ajhar Alam, Sojib Miah, and Raihan Soroardi

MCC Playing XI

Akshay Babu (wk), Om Sharma, Dheeraj Thakur, Shri Ramamurthy, Aamir Hussain, Prem Yadav, Brajendra Gupta, Sunil Amber, Neeraj Mishra, Kisan Kamble, and Vignesh Surendran

Match Details

PRT vs MCC, ECS Czech Republic 2022, Match 30

Date and Time: 7th June 2022, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

In recent games, the surface at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague has been fairly balanced. Batters should have no problem playing in the middle overs as the pacers will be able to get some movement with the new ball.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

As the ball comes on to the bat quickly, batting is relatively easier in the second innings. After winning the toss, both teams will attempt to chase.

PRT vs MCC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Hassan, who has excelled in recent ECS matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He might bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

O Sharma and I Butt are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. MD Rasel is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Mahmud and M Sahadat are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. P Yadav is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Alam and S Halder. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. N Mishra is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Top 3 players to pick in PRT vs MCC Dream11 prediction team

O Sharma (MCC)

M Sahadat (PRT)

A Mahmud (PRT)

Prague Tigers CC vs Moravian CC important stats for Dream11 team

A Mahmud - Six runs and three wickets

O Sharma - 35 runs and two wickets

M Sahadat - 54 runs and two wickets

Prague Tigers CC vs Moravian CC Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS Czech Republic 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: T Hassan, O Sharma, V Surendran, MD Rasel, I Butt, P Yadav, M Sahadat, A Mahmud, N Mishra, A Alam, and S Halder

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Captain: M Sahadat Vice Captain: O Sharma

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: T Hassan, O Sharma, MD Rasel, I Butt, P Yadav, A Husain, M Sahadat, A Mahmud, N Mishra, A Alam, and S Halder

Captain: O Sharma Vice Captain: M Sahadat

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far