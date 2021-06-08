3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's LAH vs ISL PSL 2021 match

Lahore Qalandars will take on Islamabad United at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in the 15th match of Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021).

The Qalandars are placed fourth in the PSL standings with six points, having won three games and lost one. Islamabad United, on the other hand, are one spot above their opponents with the same number of points. The only thing that separates the two teams is their respective Net Run Rates (NRR).

Lahore Qalandars will be led by Sohail Akhtar. They have a strong batting lineup that includes the likes of Mohammad Hafeez, skipper Sohail Akhtar, Fakhar Zaman and Australian batsman Callum Ferguson.

Lahore have an equally balanced bowling unit which consists of international stars. Their pace bowling attack consists of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and James Faulkner, while Seekkuge Prasanna, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Hafeez will be the spinners in action for the Qalandars.

Meanwhile, the team suffered a major blow with the loss of Ben Dunk, who injured himself during a practice session. Zeeshan Ashraf is expected to keep wickets in Dunk's absence.

Islamabad United, on the other hand, are a bit weaker on paper when compared to their opponents. They have a strong bowling unit spearheaded by the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed, skipper Shabad Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali. Australian spinner Fawad Ahmed could also be a vital cog for the team.

However, they lack depth in the batting lineup. The onus will be on Colin Munro and Usman Khawaja to score runs in bulk for their team. Islamabad will also bank on their bowlers to restrict Lahore Qalandars to a below-par score on Wednesday.

Considering Lahore's squad balance, they are the favorites to emerge victorious in this encounter.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's PSL match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United.

#3 Usman Khawaja

Sheffield Shield Final Media Opportunity

Australian batsman Usman Khawaja is all set to make his PSL debut when Islamabad United go up against Lahore Qalandars.

Khawaja has scored 2632 runs across 98 T20 games till date. He has even represented the national side in nine T20I games, amassing 241 runs at a strike rate of 132.41, with his highest score being 58.

The 34-year-old was born in Islamabad and will be happy to play for his hometown. Usman will surely want to leave his mark when he makes his PSL debut.

#2 Fakhar Zaman

South Africa v Pakistan - 3rd ODI

Lahore Qalandars batsman Fakhar Zaman is a must-pick in your Dream11 team. He has scored 189 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 143.18 in the ongoing edition of the PSL.

Considering his form and strike rate, he could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for today's PSL match between LAH vs ISL.

#1 Mohammad Hafeez

England v Pakistan - 3rd Vitality International Twenty20

Pakistan's versatile all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has scored 181 runs in four matches in the 2021 edition of the PSL at a strike rate of 175.73.

Hafeez can roll his arm whenever the team requires his services. He can chip in a few overs at regular intervals and scalp a few wickets too.

Considering his all-round abilities, Hafeez is the most suitable candidate to lead your Dream11 team for the PSL match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United.

