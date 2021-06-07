PSL 2021: Big blow for Lahore Qalandars as Ben Dunk injures himself in practice session

In a disappointing development for Lahore Qalandars, the team's Australian wicket-keeper batsman Ben Dunk injured himself during a practice session in Abu Dhabi.

Dunk got hit on the lips during a catch practice session ahead of PSL 2021. The Aussie wicket-keeper underwent surgery to re-align his lips and received seven stitches.

Lahore Qalandars will resume their PSL 2021 campaign against Islamabad United on Wednesday (June 9). Although Ben Dunk's injury looks severe, Lahore Qalandars CEO Sameen Rana stated he was recovering well and was hopeful Dunk would make it to the game versus Islamabad.

“He is recovering well and we are hopeful that he will be available for the 1st game against Islamabad,” Sameen Rana said as reported by CricWick.

Ben Dunk played a vital role in the Lahore Qalandars' success during the first phase of PSL 2021. The Australian was the third-highest run-getter for the PSL team, with 80 runs to his name at an average of 40. Dunk will be keen to continue his good form in PSL 2021.

Can the Lahore Qalandars win their maiden Pakistan Super League trophy in 2021?

Lahore Qalandars won three of their first four matches in PSL 2021

Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans are the two teams that have never won the Pakistan Super League. While Multan struggled a bit in the first phase of PSL 2021, Lahore got off to an excellent start.

The Qalandars recorded three wins in their first four matches to attain a place in the Top 4 of the standings. With players like Mohammed Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan and James Faulkner present in their squad, the Lahore-based franchise will start as one of the favorites to win PSL 2021.

