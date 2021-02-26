QUN-W vs WF-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League Match 13 - Feb 27, 2021

In the 13th match of the 2020-21 Women’s National Cricket League, Queensland Women will take on the Western Australia Women on Saturday. The game will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Both teams have started their Women’s National Cricket League campaign slowly and find themselves at the wrong end of the points table.

Queensland Women have lost two in two, with their batting being sub par in both games. In the first match against Australian Capital Territory Women, they could only score 163/9 batting first in a reduced game of 25 overs per side. Queensland Women were bundled out for 170 by South Australia Women in their second Women’s National Cricket League outing - a game of 40 overs per side. Their bowling has been inconsistent as well, and Jess Jonassen's side need to turnaround their fortunes quickly.

Western Australia Women haven’t fared any better. They’ve suffered back-to-back defeats as well, with their batting letting them down. In the first game against Tasmania, they could muster just 170/8 before failing to chase 216 in the second, losing by one run. Their bowling has looked listless in both games.

Both teams will be desperate to get off the mark in the Women’s National Cricket League on Saturday.

Women’s National Cricket League: Squads to choose from

Queensland Women: Jess Jonassen (c), Meagan Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Grace Sippel, Georgia Voll

Western Australia Women: Chloe Piparo (c), Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie

Predicted Playing XIs

Advertisement

Queensland Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Georgia Redmayne, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Ellie Johnston, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Holly Ferling

Western Australia Women: Ashley Day, Chloe Piparo (c), Megan Banting (wk), Nicole Bolton, AMy Edgar, Mathilda Carmichael, Ashlee King, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Emma King, Sheldyn Cooper

Match Details

Match: Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women

Date: February 27th 2021, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

Pitch Report

Only one Women’s National Cricket League game has been played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. It looked a decent track to bat on, but Queensland managed to score just 170 batting first in a reduced match of 40 overs per side. While there was some movement on offer for the pacers, the spinners found some turn as well. A similar track could be on offer on Saturday.

QUN-W vs WF-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 Team for Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women - Women’s National Cricket League.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Georgia Redmayne, Charli Knott, Amy Edgar, Chloe Piparo, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Nicole Bolton, Georgia Prestwidge, Taneale Peschel, Emma King

Advertisement

Captain: Jess Jonassen; Vice-captain: Nicole Bolton

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Beth Mooney, Mikayla Hinkley, Ashley Day, Chloe Piparo, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Nicole Bolton, Georgia Prestwidge, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary, Emma King

Captain: Nicole Bolton; Vice-captain: Beth Mooney