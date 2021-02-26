QUN-W vs WF-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Women’s National Cricket League Match 13 - Feb 27, 2021

In the 13th match of the 2020-21 Women’s National Cricket League, Queensland Women will take on the Western Australia Women on Saturday. The game will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. Both teams have started their Women’s National Cricket League campaign slowly and find themselves at the wrong end of the points table.
Queensland Women have lost two in two, with their batting being sub par in both games. In the first match against Australian Capital Territory Women, they could only score 163/9 batting first in a reduced game of 25 overs per side. Queensland Women were bundled out for 170 by South Australia Women in their second Women’s National Cricket League outing - a game of 40 overs per side. Their bowling has been inconsistent as well, and Jess Jonassen's side need to turnaround their fortunes quickly.
Western Australia Women haven’t fared any better. They’ve suffered back-to-back defeats as well, with their batting letting them down. In the first game against Tasmania, they could muster just 170/8 before failing to chase 216 in the second, losing by one run. Their bowling has looked listless in both games.
Both teams will be desperate to get off the mark in the Women’s National Cricket League on Saturday.
Women’s National Cricket League: Squads to choose from
Queensland Women: Jess Jonassen (c), Meagan Dixon, Holly Ferling, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Ellie Johnston, Charli Knott, Lilly Mills, Beth Mooney, Georgia Prestwidge, Georgia Redmayne, Courtney Grace Sippel, Georgia Voll
Western Australia Women: Chloe Piparo (c), Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Cleary, Sheldyn Cooper, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie
Predicted Playing XIs
Queensland Women: Beth Mooney (wk), Georgia Voll, Georgia Redmayne, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen (c), Mikayla Hinkley, Charli Knott, Ellie Johnston, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Holly Ferling
Western Australia Women: Ashley Day, Chloe Piparo (c), Megan Banting (wk), Nicole Bolton, AMy Edgar, Mathilda Carmichael, Ashlee King, Piepa Cleary, Taneale Peschel, Emma King, Sheldyn Cooper
Match Details
Match: Queensland Women vs Western Australia Women
Date: February 27th 2021, 4:30 AM IST
Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Pitch Report
Only one Women’s National Cricket League game has been played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. It looked a decent track to bat on, but Queensland managed to score just 170 batting first in a reduced match of 40 overs per side. While there was some movement on offer for the pacers, the spinners found some turn as well. A similar track could be on offer on Saturday.
QUN-W vs WF-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Beth Mooney, Georgia Redmayne, Charli Knott, Amy Edgar, Chloe Piparo, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Nicole Bolton, Georgia Prestwidge, Taneale Peschel, Emma King
Captain: Jess Jonassen; Vice-captain: Nicole Bolton
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Beth Mooney, Mikayla Hinkley, Ashley Day, Chloe Piparo, Jess Jonassen, Grace Harris, Nicole Bolton, Georgia Prestwidge, Taneale Peschel, Piepa Cleary, Emma King
Captain: Nicole Bolton; Vice-captain: Beth Mooney