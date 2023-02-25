QUN vs NSW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australia One Day Cup 2022-23, Match 21

Match 21 of the Australian One Day Cup 2022-23 will see Queensland (QUN) and New South Wales (NSW) lock horns at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday. February 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction.

Both New South Wales and Queensland are out of the running for a place in the final. Both sides have two wins and four losses and will be keen on ending the tournament on a high.

New South Wales will start as the favorites given a brilliant mix of youth and international experience on their roster. However, Queensland have a talented roster capable of exploiting the pace-friendly home conditions on offer at the Gabba.

With pride at stake, another entertaining game is on the cards between the two sides on Sunday.

QUN vs NSW Match Details, Australia One Day Cup 2022-23

Queensland and New South Wales face off in match 21 of the Australia One Day Cup 2022-23. The game is set to take place at 8.35 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUN vs NSW, Australian One Day Cup 2022-23, Match 21

Date and Time: February 26, 2023, 8.35 am IST

Venue: The Gabba, Brisbane

QUN vs NSW probable playing 11s for today’s match

Queensland injury/team news

No injury concerns for Queensland.

Queensland probable playing 11

Sam Heazlett, Joe Burns, Sam Truloff, Jack Clayton, Max Bryant, Jimmy Peirson (c & wk), James Bazley, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Jack Sinfield, and Blake Edwards.

New South Wales injury/team news

No injury concerns for New South Wales.

New South Wales probable playing 11

Matthew Gilkes (wk), Daniel Hughes, Kurtis Patterson (c), Oliver Davies, Moises Henriques, Hayden Kerr, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Chris Green, and Adam Zampa.

QUN vs NSW Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jimmy Peirson (4 matches, 50 runs, Average: 12.50)

Jimmy Peirson has not been in the best of form in the Australia One-Day Cup, scoring 50 runs in four matches. He has not been able to convert starts into big ones so far. However, Peirson is quite experienced and is good against both pace and spin, making him a top pick for your QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Kurtis Patterson (6 matches, 197 runs, Average: 32.83)

Kurtis Patterson is in decent form in this competition, scoring 197 runs in six matches. He is averaging 32.83 and has a couple of fifties to his name as well. With Queensland lacking an experienced spinner in the side, Patterson could be in for some runs, making him another top pick for your QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Daniel Sams (33(45) and 1/22 in the previous match)

Daniel Sams had a decent outing against Tasmania, scoring 33 runs off 45 balls and picking up a wicket with the ball. While Sams is a fine bowling prospect, he has improved his batting ability over the last few seasons.

With the conditions being good for pace bowling, Sams could be a fine pick for your QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Steketee (4 matches, 4 wickets, ER: 4.56)

Mark Steketee has had his moments in the Australia One Day Cup 2022-23, picking four wickets in as many matches. He has an economy rate of 4.56 and has impressed with the new ball in particular. Given his added batting ability as well, Steketee is a good choice for your QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction team.

QUN vs NSW match captain and vice-captain choices

Daniel Hughes

Daniel Hughes is the leading run-scorer in the Australia One Day Cup 2022-23 with 526 runs in six matches. Hughes is averaging 87.67 with the bat and has four hundreds to his name this season. Given his insane form with the bat, Hughes is a popular choice as captain or vice-captain in QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction teams.

Max Bryant

Max Bryant has arguably been Queensland's best batter this season, scoring 187 runs in six matches. Despite batting in the middle order, Bryant has done well with a strike rate of 105.06 to his credit. With Bryant due for a big score, he is a viable choice as captain for your QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for QUN vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Daniel Hughes 526 runs in 6 matches Max Bryant 187 runs in 6 matches Kurtis Patterson 197 runs in 6 matches Michael Neser 11 wickets in 4 matches Chris Green 6 wickets in 3 matches

QUN vs NSW match expert tips for Australia One Day Cup 2022-23

Adam Zampa is one of the leading spinners in the world with 127 ODI wickets to his name. He comes into this game on the back of a three-fer against Tasmania. Given his ability and experience, Zampa could be a fine differential pick for your QUN vs NSW Dream11 prediction team.

QUN vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

QUN vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Kurtis Patterson, Daniel Hughes, Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant

Allrounders: Michael Neser, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Mark Steketee

QUN vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

QUN vs NSW Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Jimmy Peirson

Batters: Oliver Davies, Daniel Hughes, Sam Heazlett, Max Bryant, James Bazley

Allrounders: Jack Sinfield, Sean Abbott, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Mark Steketee

