QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23, Match 8

Queensland Fire (QUN-W) will take on ACT Meteors (AM-W) in the eighth match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 at the Bill Pippen Oval on the Gold Coast on Saturday, October 1. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction.

Queensland Fire are sitting pretty at the top of the points table after winning their first two games. Meanwhile, the ACT Meteors have lost both their matches and that too by huge margins.

QUN-W vs AM-W Match Details Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23

The eighth match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 between Queensland Fire and ACT Meteors will be played on October 1 at the Bill Pippen Oval on the Gold Coast. The game is set to take place at 5 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUN-W vs AM-W, Match 8, Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23

Date & Time: October 1st 2022, 5 AM IST

Venue: Bill Pippen Oval, Gold Coast

QUN-W vs AM-W Pitch Report

This will be the first game of the season at the Bill Pippen Oval on the Gold Coast. Although the track at the venue is likely to be a decent one to bat on, there could be something in it for the bowlers as well.

QUN-W vs AM-W Probable Playing 11 today

Queensland Fire team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Queensland Fire Probable Playing XI: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Charli Knott, Grace Harris, Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Kimmince, Jess Jonassen (c), Ellie Johnston, Courtney Grace Sippel, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock.

ACT Meteors team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

ACT Meteors Probable Playing XI: Rebecca Carter, Katie Mack (c), Matilda Lugg (wk), Olivia Porter, Carly Leeson, Angelina Genford, Holly Ferling, Alisha Bates, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Yates, Gabrielle Sutcliffe.

Today’s QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Georgia Redmayne (2 matches, 67 runs)

Georgia Redmayne has been in top form with the bat. The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has accumulated 67 runs, including a 61 not out in the last game.

Top Batter Pick

Katie Mack (2 matches, 84 runs)

Katie Mack seems to be in good form with the bat. She has been one of the key performers for the ACT Meteors with scores of 27 and 57 in the two matches so far.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jess Jonassen (2 matches, 16 runs, 3 wickets)

Jess Jonassen has been effective with both the bat and ball. The all-rounder has mustered 16 runs and taken three scalps at an economy rate of 3.61.

Top Bowler Pick

Courtney Sippel (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Courtney Sippel has been bowling really well, picking up four wickets an economy rate of 5.06.

QUN-W vs AM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Grace Harris (2 matches, 78 runs, 4 wickets)

Grace Harris has amassed 78 runs at a strike rate of 144.44 and taken four scalps at an economy rate of 2.93.

Olivia Porter (2 matches, 32 runs, 2 wickets)

Olivia Porter has contributed effectively with both the bat and ball. She has picked up a couple of wickets and scored 32 runs.

5 Must-picks with player stats for QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Grace Harris 78 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Olivia Porter 32 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches Katie Mack 84 runs in 2 matches Georgia Redmayne 67 runs in 2 matches Jess Jonassen 16 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches

QUN-W vs AM-W match expert tips

Queensland Fire boast a quality side and have some top-performing players. The likes of Grace Harris, Georgia Redmayne, Jess Jonassen, Georgia Prestwidge and Courtney Grace Sippel will be key ones to watch out for. Meanwhile, Katie Mack, Olivia Porter and Holly Ferling will be vital for the ACT Meteors in the QUN-W vs AM-W contest.

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Grace Harris (c), Katie Mack, Georgia Voll, Rebecca Carter

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen, Olivia Porter (vc)

Bowlers: Holly Ferling, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock, Courtney Grace Sippel

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicket-keeper: Georgia Redmayne

Batters: Grace Harris, Laura Kimmince, Katie Mack

All-rounders: Jess Jonassen (c), Carly Leeson, Charli Knott, Olivia Porter

Bowlers: Holly Ferling, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel (vc)

Poll : 0 votes