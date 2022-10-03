QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Australian Women's ODD 2022-23, Match 10

Queensland Fire (QUN-W) will take on ACT Meteors (AM-W) in the tenth game of the Australian Women's ODD 2022-23 at the Bill Pippen Oval in Queensland on Monday (October 3). Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction for today's Australian Women's ODD 2022-23 game.

Queensland Fire have won three straight games to get off to a great start in the tournament. They have been well served by the likes of Courtney Sippel, Jess Jonassen, and Georgia Redmayne and will look to secure their top position in the points table with another win.

Meanwhile, the Meteors are having a poor season and are yet to win a game, having lost three in a row. They will rely on their big guns, Katie Mack and Rebecca Carter, to fire them back into contention.

QUN-W vs AM-W, Match Details

The tenth match of the Australian Women's ODD 2022-23 between Queensland Fire and ACT Meteors will be played on October 3 at the Bill Pippen Oval in Queensland.

The game is set to commence at 05.00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: QUN-W vs AM-W, Match 10, Australian Women's ODD 2022-23

Date & Time: October 3, 2022; 05.00 am IST

Venue: Bill Pippen Oval, Queensland

Live Streaming: Fancode

QUN-W vs AM-W, Pitch Report

The Bill Pippen Oval pitch has favored batters over bowlers in recent games. There should be bounce and movement on offer for pacers. Spinners could prove to be effective in the middle overs.

Last 5 matches at this ground

Matches won by team batting first: 5

Matches won by team bowling first: 0

Average 1st innings score: 270

Average 2nd innings score: 188

QUN-W vs AM-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Queensland Fire: W-W-W-W-W

ACT Meteors: L-L-L-W-W

QUN-W vs AM-W Probable Playing XIs

Queensland Fire injury/team news

No injury concerns

Queensland Fire Probable Playing XI

Georgia Redmayne (wk), Georgia Voll, Charli Knott, Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Kimmince, Jess Jonassen (c), Ellie Johnston, Courtney Sippel, Grace Parsons, Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock

ACT Meteors Women injury/team news

No injury concerns

ACT Meteors Women Probable Playing XI

Katie Mack (c), Rebecca Carter, Matilda Lugg (wk), Olivia Porter, Carly Leeson, Annie Wikmen, Angelina Genford, Holly Ferling, Chloe Rafferty, Amy Yates, Gabrielle Sutcliffe

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Georgia Redmayne (104 runs in three matches; Average: 52.00)

She has had some success with the bat, scoring 104 runs at an average of 52.00 in three games. She could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Laura Kimmince (135 runs in three matches, Average: 67.50)

The talented right-handed opening batter is well-known for her ability to score big runs. She has scored 135 runs at an average of 67.50 in three games.

Top All-rounder Pick

Jess Jonassen (55 runs & four wickets in three matches)

Jonassen has been outstanding with the ball in the tournament so far, scoring 55 runs at a strike rate of 92.16 and taking four wickets in three games.

Top Bowler Pick

Courtney Sippel (Six wickets in three matches; Average: 16.66)

She has looked good with her pace and variations in the competition so far, taking six wickets at an average of 16.66. She could be a key pick in your fantasy team.

QUN-W vs AM-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Rebecca Carter

She has looked in decent form in the tournament and could be a good captaincy pick in your fantasy team. She has scored 95 runs at an average of 31.66 in three games.

Mikayla Hinkley

She has been in excellent form with the bat and has been hugely impressive. She has scored 91 runs at an average of 91.00 in three games.

Five must-picks with player stats for QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 fantasy cricket

Players Players Stats Laura Kimmince 135 runs in 3 games Georgia Prestwidge Four wickets in 3 games Mikayla Hinkley 91 runs in 3 games Laura Kimmince 34 runs in 3 games Courtney Sippel Six wickets in 3 games

QUN-W vs AM-W Match Expert Tips 10th match

Charli Knott is one of the best all-rounders from Queensland and has been a consistent performer in the tournament. She has scored 29 runs and has picked up two wickets at an average of 7.67 and could be an excellent multiplier pick in your QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 10th match, Head To Head League

QUN-W vs AM-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne (c)

Batters: Katie Mack, Rebecca Carter, Laura Kimmince

All-Rounders: Jess Jonassen, Charli Knott, Carly Leeson, Olivia Porter (vc)

Bowlers: Courtney Sippel, Georgia Prestwidge, Holly Ferling

QUN-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction Team, 10th match, Grand League

QUN-W vs AM-W Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Wicketkeeper: Georgia Redmayne (c)

Batters: Katie Mack, Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Kimmince

All-Rounders: Jess Jonassen (c), Charli Knott, Carly Leeson, Olivia Porter

Bowlers: Courtney Sippel, Gabrielle Sutcliffe, Holly Ferling

