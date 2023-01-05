QUN-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 22

Queensland Fire Women (QUN-W) will take on Tasmania Women (TAS-W) in match 22 of the Women's National Cricket League 2022 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Friday, January 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the QUN-W vs TAS-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, best player picks and pitch reports.

Queensland Fire Women are currently sitting pretty at the top of the points table with 10 points in seven matches. They have managed to win five of their clashes and are looking like the most dominant team in the competition.

Meanwhile, Tasmania Women are in third position, having won four of their five matches. They are also playing good cricket and will look to maintain their momentum with a win in this match.

The two teams have already played once against each other in the tournament. Tasmania dominated the match and outclassed Queensland by 72 runs.

QUN-W vs TAS-W Match Details

Match 22 of the Women's National Cricket League 2022 will be played on January 6 at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 5.30 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUN-W vs TAS-W, Women's National Cricket League 2022, Match 22

Date and Time: January 6, 2023, 5.30 am IST

Venue: Allan Border Field, Brisbane

QUN-W vs TAS-WPitch Report

The Allan Border Field in Brisbane has hosted one match in this tournament. Scoring runs were harder for the batters in that clash. The pitch apparently deteriorated along the course of the game. The team winning the toss might look to bat first.

Last match on this pitch (This Tournament)

First innings score: 212

Second innings score: 140

QUN-W vs TAS-W Form Guide

QUN-W: Won four out of their last five matches

TAS-W: Won four of their last five matches

TAS-W vs QUN-W Probable Playing XI

QUN-W Team/Inury News

No major injury updates.

QUN-W Playing XI

Georgia Voll, Charli Knott, Ellie Johnston, Mikayla Hinkley, Ruth Johnston, Laura Harris (c), Courtney Sippel, Georgia Prestwidge, Grace Parsons, Nicola Hancock, and Caitlin Mair (wk).

TAS-W Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

TAS-W Playing XI

Rachel Trenaman, Lizelle Lee, Elyse Villani (c), Emma Manix Geeves (wk), Naomi Stalenberg, Sasha Moloney, Nicola Carey, Amy Smith, Molly Strano, Sarah Coyte, and Julia Cavanough.

QUN-W vs TAS-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Emma Manix-Geeves (5 Matches, 279 Points)

The Tasmanian wicketkeeper has been in good touch with the bat in the last couple of matches. Besides, Emma can also give some crucial points with her wicketkeeping skills.

Batter

Georgia Voll (7 Matches, 395 Points)

The Queensland batter started the tournament on a high. Although Voll has failed to maintain the same momentum, she has been decent throughout the tournament.

All-rounder

Nicola Carey (3 Matches, 346 Points)

The Tasmanian all-rounder has been on song with both the bat and the ball. Nicola Carey could be a very crucial pick for the match.

Bowler

Sarah Coyte (5 Matches, 434 Points)

The Tasmanian medium pacer has been in great form with the ball in hand. Coyte is the strike bowler for her team and is in great wicket-taking form.

QUN-W vs TAS-W Match Captain and Vice-captain choices

Sarah Coyte

Sarah Coyte has been in brilliant bowling form in the tournament. She is picking up wickets early in the innings and also in the death overs. Her form makes her one of the best choices for the captain or vice-captain role.

Laura Kimmince

The Queensland batter has done a decent job so far in the tournament. Kimmince's form in the last two matches has been pretty good. So she might turn out to be a differential pick for the match and also the captain or vice-captain role.

Five Must-Picks for QUN-W vs TAS-W, Match 22

Emma Manix-Geeves - 279 Points in 5 Matches

Georgia Voll - 395 Points in 7 Matches

Nicola Carey - 346 Points in 3 Matches

Sarah Coyte - 434 Points in 5 Matches

Laura Kimmince - 399 points in 7 Matches

QUN-W vs TAS-W Match Expert Tips

The pitch at the Allan Border Field has been conducive to bowling. Keeping more all-rounders and bowlers rather than stressing on batters is advisable.

QUN-W vs TAS-W Dream 11 Prediction Today, Head-to-Head League

QUN-W vs TAS-W Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Emma Manix-Geeves

Batters: Elyse Villani, Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince

All-Rounders: Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Charli Knott

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Sarah Coyte, Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Sippel

QUN-W vs TAS-W Dream 11 Prediction Today, Grand League

QUN-W vs TAS-W Dream 11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Emma Manix-Geeves

Batters: Elyse Villani, Georgia Voll, Laura Kimmince

All-Rounders: Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Charli Knott, Jess Jonassen

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Sarah Coyte, Courtney Sippel

