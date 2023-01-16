QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WNCL 2022-23, Match 25

Queensland Women (QUN-W) will take on Victoria Women (VCT-W) in the 25th match of the Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL) 2022-23 at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane on Tuesday, January 17. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction.

Queensland Women are coming off a couple of losses against Tasmania Women in their last two games. Apart from that, they have been excellent throughout this season, winning five of their remaining six fixtures.

Meanwhile, Victoria Women started their campaign with two losses and one tie. However, they have bounced back wonderfully, winning three games in a row and are currently fourth in the points table.

QUN-W vs VCT-W Match Details, WNCL 2022-23

The 25th match of the Women’s National Cricket League 2022-23 between Queensland Women and Victoria Women will be played on January 17 at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. The game is set to take place at 5:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

QUN-W vs VCT-W, Match 25, WNCL 2022-23

Date & Time: January 17th 2023, 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane

QUN-W vs VCT-W, Pitch Report

The track at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But the pacers could find some movement with the new ball, keeping the batters on their toes early on.

QUN-W vs VCT-W Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

Queensland Women: L, L, W, L, W

Victoria Women: W, W, W, L, L

QUN-W vs VCT-W Probable Playing 11 today

Queensland Women team/injury news

Grace Harris has returned to the squad for the two games against Victoria.

Queensland Women Probable Playing XI: Charli Knott, Georgia Voll, Grace Harris, Ellie Johnston, Mikayla Hinkley, Laura Harris Kimmince (c), Courtney Grace Sippel, Caitlin Mair (wk), Georgia Prestwidge, Nicola Hancock, Grace Parsons.

Victoria Women team/injury news

Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, and Annabel Sutherland are part of the Australian ODI squad for the Pakistan series and will miss the next couple of rounds of the WNCL.

Victoria Women Probable Playing XI: Sophie Reid, Una Raymond-Hoey, Nicole Faltum (c & wk), Tiana Atkinson, Olivia Henry, Georgia Wareham, Lucy Cripps, Rhiann O'Donnell, Sophie Day, Sam Bates, Poppy Gardner

Today’s QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Nicole Faltum (5 innings, 191 runs)

Nicole Faltum has been in solid touch with the bat. The wicketkeeper batter has scored 191 runs, including one hundred and one fifty, in five outings.

Top Batter Pick

Laura Harris Kimmince (6 innings, 234 runs)

Laura Harris Kimmince has batted six times in the WNCL 2022-23, amassing 234 runs at a stunning strike rate of 201.72. She has also taken six catches.

Top All-rounder Pick

Charli Knott (8 matches, 108 runs, 7 wickets)

Charli Knott can be effective with both the bat and ball. The 20-year-old off-spinning all-rounder has taken seven wickets at an economy rate of 3.87 in addition to scoring 108 runs.

Top Bowler Pick

Sophie Day (6 matches, 13 wickets)

Sophie Day has returned with 13 scalps at an economy rate of 4.59. She has a bowling strike rate of 19.3 and a bowling average of 14.84.

QUN-W vs VCT-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Georgia Voll (8 matches, 289 runs, 1 wicket)

Georgia Voll is the leading run-getter for Queensland Women this season with 289 runs in eight games. She has also chipped in with one wicket.

Grace Harris (2 matches, 78 runs, 4 wickets)

Grace Harris has played just a couple of WNCL 2022-23 matches, scoring 78 runs at a strike rate of 144.44. She has also picked up four wickets. In the recent T20I series against India, she racked up scores of 41 off 18, 27 off 12, and 64 off 35.

5 Must-picks with player stats for QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Georgia Voll 289 runs & 1 wicket in 8 matches Grace Harris 78 runs & 4 wickets in 2 matches Courtney Grace Sippel 12 wickets in 8 matches Nicole Faltum 191 runs in 5 innings Sophie Day 13 wickets in 6 matches

QUN-W vs VCT-W match expert tips

The likes of Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Georgia Wareham, and Sophie Day could be key picks in the QUN-W vs VCT-W contest.

QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Nicole Faltum, Sophie Reid

Batters: Grace Harris, Laura Harris Kimmince, Georgia Voll (c)

All-rounders: Charli Knott (vc), Rhiann O'Donnell

Bowlers: Georgia Prestwidge, Courtney Grace Sippel, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Day

QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

QUN-W vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Nicole Faltum, Sophie Reid

Batters: Grace Harris (c), Laura Harris Kimmince, Georgia Voll,

All-rounder: Charli Knott

Bowlers: Nicola Hancock, Courtney Grace Sippel, Grace Parsons, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Day (vc)

Poll : 0 votes