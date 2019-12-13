RAR vs SYL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BPL 2019 Match - Dec 13th, 2019

Vinay Chhabria Preview 13 Dec 2019, 00:05 IST

Fantasy Cricket Tips

The fifth match of Bangladesh Premier League 2019 pits Rajshahi Royals and Sylhet Thunder against each other. Both the teams have had contrasting starts to their respective BPL 2019-20 campaigns.

Rajshahi Royals emerged victorious in their match against Dhaka Platoon as a marvelous performance from Andre Russell and co. helped them win the game by 9 wickets. On the other hand, Mosaddek Hossain's Sylhet Thunder suffered a five wickets loss to Chattogram Challengers in the tournament opener.

Given how both the teams played in their opening fixtures, the Royals will start as the favorites to win this game however, Thunder would look to bounce back strong in their second game. Here are a few fantasy tips for the match between RAR and SYL.

RAR vs SYL Squads

Rajshahi Royals

Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Abu Jayed, Farhad Reza, Ravi Bopara, Hazratullah Zazai, Taijul Islam, Alok Kapali, Kamrul Islam, Irfan Sukkur, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Irfan, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Nahidul Islam, Shoaib Malik, Andre Russell

Sylhet Thunders

Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Sherfane Rutherford, Shafiqullah Shafaq, Rony Talukdar, Nayeem Hasan, Delwar Hossain, Monir Hossain, Naveen-ul Haq, Johnson Charles, Ruyel Miah, Jeevan Mendis.

RAR vs SYL Playing XI updates

Rajshahi Royals

Andre Russell's men performed exceptionally well against Dhaka Platoon as everyone played their role to perfection. Abu Jayed proved to be expensive with the ball but his 2 wickets made up for the runs conceded. The top three batsmen Liton Das, Hazratullah Zazai and Shoaib Malik showed good form in the batting department hence, Rajshahi Royals may field the same squad against Sylhet Thunder.

Possible XI: Das, Zazai, Malik, Kapali, Russell, Reza, Afif, Afridi, Bopara, Taijul and Jayed.

Sylhet Thunder

Mossadek Hossain had disappointed the fans with his slow batting in the previous game. The skipper had only scored 29 runs off 35 deliveries thus, he will be under pressure to perform. Apart from that, Rony Talukdar and Jeevan Mendis will look to contribute more runs with the bat. Sohag Gazi and Naveen-ul-Haq had been expensive in the first match however, they may receive another chance to prove themselves.

Possible XI: Talukdar, Charles, Mithun, Mossadek, Mendis, Milon, Gazi, Nazmul, Ebadot, Santokie and Naveen.

RAR vs SYL Match details

Rajshahi Royals vs Sylhet Thunder, Match 5

13th December 2019, 1:30 PM IST

Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

RAR vs SYL Pitch report

So far, the spinners have dominated the proceedings in the matches played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. The fans can expect the same story to transpire once again besides, the batsmen would also enjoy batting on this wicket after settling in the middle.

RAR vs SYL Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Both Mohammad Mithun and Liton Das impressed with their batting performances in their respective first matches. It would be a good choice to include both of them in the fantasy team.

Batsmen: Shoaib Malik and Hazratullah Zazai may seem automatic picks after their knocks in the previous match but it would be better to include only one of the two batsmen in the team. Johnson Charles from Sylhet Thunder could be a valuable addition while Alok Kapali can earn a good amount of points in both the departments.

All-Rounders: Andre Russell showed that he will use himself as the primary fast bowler of the team. Thus, he is a 'must have' in the fantasy team. Ravi Bopara and Jeevan Mendis are also viable options in this section.

Bowlers: Abu Jayed can earn a lot of points with his wicket-taking abilities. Naveen-ul-Haq had an off day against Chattogram Challengers but he can pull off a good performance in the second match. The right-arm fast bowler Farhad Reza would also be a popular choice among the bowlers.

Captain: Andre Russell would be a great choice but if he does not receive an opportunity to bat, his points would receive a massive cut. Hazratullah Zazai could be a good alternative while from Sylhet Thunder, Johnson Charles is the best pick for captaincy.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Shoaib Malik, Johnson Charles, Alok Kapali, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Ravi Bopara, Andre Russell, Abu Jayed, Taijul Islam and Naveen-ul-Haq Captain: Andre Russell, Vice-Captain: Johnson Charles

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Mithun, Hazratullah Zazai, Mosaddek Hossain, Johnson Charles, Alok Kapali, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Jeevan Mendis, Andre Russell, Abu Jayde, Krishmar Santokie and Naveen-ul-Haq Captain: Johnson Charles, Vice-Captain: Hazratullah Zazai