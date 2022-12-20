REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 10

The 10th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Brisbane Heat (HEA) take on the Melbourne Renegades (REN) at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Wednesday, December 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the REN vs HEA Dream11 prediction.

The Melbourne Renegades have had a brilliant start to their BBL campaign, winning both matches. While the likes of Aaron Finch and Nic Maddinson have fired with the bat, it has been the Renegades' bowling attack that has impressed on both occasions.

Brisbane Heat, meanwhile, lost their opening fixture against the Renegades, with their batting unit unable to click as a unit. Although they will start as underdogs, the Heat will bank on their bowling attack to step up against a well-balanced Renegades side.

All in all, an intriguing game beckons in Geelong.

REN vs HEA Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 10

The Brisbane Heat and the Melbourne Renegades will square off in the 10th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at Simonds Stadium in Geelong. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

REN vs HEA, BBL 2022-23, Match 10

Date and Time: 21st December 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Simonds Stadium, Geelong

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

REN vs HEA pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 10

A competitive track awaits the two sides, with the average first-innings score reading 158 from last season. Although the pacers accounted for 70 percent of the wickets last season, the spinners should also get some help in the middle overs. The powerplay phase in each of the six innings last season saw a wicket fall. Batting first would be the preferred choice, with the record also backing the decision.

Record in BBL 2021-22

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 158

2nd-innings score: 128

REN vs HEA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Brisbane Heat injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat probable playing 11

Max Bryant, Matt Renshaw, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Jimmy Peirson (c&wk), Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee, Michael Neser, and Mitchell Swepson.

Melbourne Renegades injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Melbourne Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades probable playing 11

Sam Harper (wk), Nic Maddinson (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Finch, Jono Wells, Andre Russell, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, and Tom Rogers.

REN vs HEA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Sam Harper (63 BBL matches, 1200 runs, SR: 131.29)

Sam Harper has a decent record in the BBL, scoring 1200 runs in 63 matches. He has a knack for scoring quick runs at the top of the order with a strike rate of 131.29 holding him in good stead. With Harper showing glimpses of his ability in the last couple of matches, he is a top pick for your REN vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Colin Munro (35 off 30 in the previous match vs Melbourne Renegades)

Colin Munro had a lukewarm outing against the Renegades, scoring 35 runs off 30 balls. Like Harper, Munro has a good record in the BBL with an average of 33.15. Given his experience and ability to score big runs, Munro is another top pick for your REN vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nic Maddinson (2 matches, 126 runs, SR: 163.64)

Nic Maddinson has been the star of the show for the Renegades, scoring 126 runs in two matches this season. He has a strike rate of 163.64, which is amongst the best in the competition at the time of writing. Maddinson can also chip in with the ball if needed. With the Renegades captain in decent form coming into the game, he is a fine pick for your REN vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mark Steketee (1/25 in the previous match vs Melbourne Renegades)

Mark Steketee was impressive for the Heat in the reverse fixture, conceding only 25 runs and picking up a wicket. The Heat pacer has a BBL average of 24.48 with a strike rate of 16.58 as well. With the conditions likely to suit Steketee's style of bowling, he is a must-have in your REN vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

REN vs HEA match captain and vice-captain choices

Andre Russell

Andre Russell had a big outing against the Brisbane Heat in the reverse fixture, scoring 35 off just 28 balls and picking up a wicket as well. Although he did not have the best of outings against the Sydney Thunder, Russell is expected to play a big role with bat and ball again. Given his explosiveness with the bat and his overall experience, Russell is a viable captaincy choice in your REN vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

Max Bryant

Max Bryant is another bright young prospect on the Australian circuit with a BBL strike rate of 132 to his name. Although his average reads just 21.53 with the bat, Bryant has been in sublime form, impressing in the Marsh One-Day Cup. With Bryant due for a big score, he is another good choice as captain or vice-captain in your REN vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Colin Munro 35(30) in the previous BBL match Nic Maddinson 126 runs in 2 matches Kane Richardson 1/25 in the previous BBL match Akeal Hosein 4 wickets in 2 matches Mark Steketee 1/25 in the previous BBL match

REN vs HEA match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 10

Akeal Hosein was the standout bowler for the Renegades in the reverse fixture, picking up three wickets and conceding only 15 runs. He can also add value with the bat, as seen in his previous BBL outing against the Thunder, scoring 13 runs off nine balls. Given his form and skill set, Akeal could be a game-changing selection in your REN vs HEA Dream11 prediction team.

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings, Sam Harper

Batters: Aaron Finch, Colin Munro, Max Bryant (c)

All-rounders: Andre Russell (vc), Nic Maddinson

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Mark Steketee, Akeal Hosein, Mitchell Swepson

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

REN vs HEA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sam Billings (c)

Batters: Aaron Finch, Colin Munro, Max Bryant

All-rounders: Andre Russell (vc), Nic Maddinson, James Bazley

Bowlers: Tom Rogers, Mark Steketee, Akeal Hosein, Mitchell Swepson

