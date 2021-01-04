REN vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 5th, 2021

Match 29 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21 has the Melbourne Renegades taking on Adelaide Strikers at the Adelaide Oval on Tuesday.

The Renegades are stuck at the bottom of the table with no wins in their last six games. Despite having a good mix of youth and experience in their roster, the Renegades put up underwhelming performances, leaving them close to elimination.

To dampen their chances further, Shaun Marsh isn't available for a few games due to personal reasons while Rossouw has fitness issues. With a weakened side taking on the Strikers on Tuesday, the Renegades have their backs against the wall as they look to overturn their fortunes in the BBL.

Their opponents, Adelaide Strikers, come into this game on the back of two defeats. However, the likes of Alex Carey and Rashid Khan have impressed in recent games, which should give the Strikers a lot of confidence. With three wins in seven games, the Strikers would want a win against the Renegades to keep up with the Stars and the Hurricanes for the playoff spots.

The Strikers are the hot favorites for this game, given their form and balance in the team. However, the Renegades have a talented side with Aaron Finch itching to get some runs under his belt.

With both teams looking to bounce back, we should be in for a great contest in this BBL 2020-21 clash.

Squads to choose from

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou.

Adelaide Strikers

Travis Head (c), Wes Agar, Danny Briggs, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Rashid Khan, Jake Lehmann, Michael Neser, Harry Nielsen, Liam O'Connor, Matt Renshaw, Phil Salt, Matt Short, Peter Siddle, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Daniel Worrall, Jon Wells, Cameron White, Daniel Worrall.

Predicted Playing XI

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (C), Sam Harper (WK), Mackenzie Harvey, Beau Webster, Mohd Nabi, Jake Fraser McGurk, Noor Ahmad, Jack Prestwidge, Peter Hatzoglou, Kane Richardson and Josh Lalor/Will Sutherland

Adelaide Strikers

Phil Salt, Jake Weatherald, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (C&WK), Jono Wells, Ryan Gibson, Rashid Khan, Wes Agar, Harry Conway/ Daniel Worrall, Danny Briggs, and Peter Siddle

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Adelaide Strikers, Match 29

Date: 5th January 2021, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pitch Report

The pitch is a good one to bat on with the ball skidding on nicely off the surface. There is enough on offer for the pacers and the batsmen have to keep an eye out for extra bounce and swing. The spinners will also have a say, given the relatively larger square boundaries.

Both teams would ideally want to chase upon winning the toss, with the conditions not expected to change much. 160-170 should be a great total and the middle overs should be crucial to either side's fortunes.

REN vs STR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

REN vs STR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Harper, J Wells, A Finch, P Salt, M Harvey, M Nabi, J Prestwidge, M Renshaw, K Richardson, R Khan, and P Siddle

Captain: P Salt, Vice-Captain: A Finch

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Harper, A Carey, A Finch, P Salt, M Harvey, M Nabi, B Webster, M Renshaw, K Richardson, R Khan, and W Agar

Captain: A Finch, Vice-Captain: M Renshaw