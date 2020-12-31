REN vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 1st, 2021

Match 22 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2020 has the Melbourne Renegades taking on Sydney Thunder at the Carrara Oval on Friday.

BBL kicks off the new year with a bang as former BBL champions, Renegades and the Thunder take center-stage. However, the two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes so far in this competition.

After winning their first game of the season, the Renegades have lost four games on the trot and lie in the second-last position on the points table.

Their opponents, Sydney Thunder, are flying high with four wins out of five games. Their bowling attack has been imposing so far with the young Tanveer Sangha impressing with the ball in hand. Callum Ferguson and Alex Hales are among the top run-scorers in the competition.

While the Thunder would head into this game as the clear favorites, the Renegades have a strong squad filled with experience. Led by Aaron Finch, the Renegades would desperately look for a win in this fixture to turn around their fortunes. It wouldn't be an easy task though, against the likes of Usman Khawaja and Daniel Sams. With the Carrara Oval playing host to the first BBL game of the year, we should be in for a cracking game.

Squads to choose from

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Boyce, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, James Pattinson, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Mitch Perry, Beau Webster, Imran Tahir, Noor Ahmad, Josh Lalor, Jack Prestwidge, Rilee Rossouw, Imad Wasim, Benny Howell, Brody Couch, Peter Hatzoglou.

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Predicted Playing XI

Melbourne Renegades

Aaron Finch (C), Shaun Marsh, Sam Harper (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Mac Harvey, Mohd Nabi, Kane Richardson, Imad Wasim, Jack Prestwidge/Will Sutherland, Peter Hatzoglou and Josh Lalor

Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (WK), Oliver Davies, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Chris Tremain, and Tanveer Sangha

Match Details

Match: Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder, Match 22

Date: 1st January 2021, at 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides at the Metricon with enough help on offer for the pacers. Run scoring will be easier against the brand new ball with the field up, after which the spinners should come into play.

The pitch conditions shouldn't change much during the game with either side likely to chase upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be an ideal total with off-pace deliveries being the key on this surface.

REN vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

REN vs THU Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Harper, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Rilee Rossouw, Aaron Finch, Daniel Sams, Mohd Nabi, Imad Wasim, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, and Adam Milne

Captain: Usman Khawaja, Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper, Oliver Davies, Usman Khawaja, Rilee Rossouw, Aaron Finch, Daniel Sams, Mohd Nabi, Peter Hatzoglou, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha, and Adam Milne

Captain: Aaron Finch, Vice-Captain: Daniel Sams