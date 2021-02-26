RJS vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Vijay Hazare Trophy Match - Feb 27, 2021

Rajasthan will lock horns with Mumbai in a Round IV - Elite Group D match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy at the K L Saini Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.

Rajasthan have won one and lost two of their three matches and are languishing at the penultimate position in the Group D points table. They succumbed to Maharashtra while chasing a total of 277 runs and finished with a 44-run defeat. Ashok Menaria & co have lost two games on a trot and will have an uphill task when they face the table-toppers.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are perched atop the Group D points table with three wins from as many games. They registered a massive 233-run victory over Pondicherry in their last game. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will look to pick up a win from this game and register their fourth consecutive victory in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Squads to choose from

Rajasthan

Manender Narender Singh (WK), Aditya Garhwal, Ashok Menaria (C), Arjit Gupta, Mahipal Lomror, Salman Khan, SK Sharma, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhimanyu Lamba, Akash Singh, Tanveer-Ul-Haq, Ramnivas Golada, Rajat Choudhary, Deepak Karwasara, Samarpit Joshi, Shiva Chouhan, Yash Kothari, Arafat Khan, Chandrapal Singh and Khaleel Ahmed.

Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Prashant Solanki, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (WK), Shardul Thakur, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Parkar, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni, Akhil Herwadkar, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Tanush Kotian, Atif Attarwala, Mohit Avasthi, Hardik Tamore, Siddharth Raut and Chinmay Sutar.

Predicted Playing-11s

Rajasthan

Manender Narender Singh (WK), Aditya Garhwal, Ashok Menaria (C), Arjit Gupta, Mahipal Lomror, Salman Khan, SK Sharma, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhimanyu Lamba, Akash Singh.

Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (WK), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Shreyas Iyer (C), Shams Mulani, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Match Details

Match: Rajasthan vs Mumbai

Date: 27th February 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: K L Saini Stadium, Jaipur.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the K L Saini Stadium is a great one to bat on with an average 1st innings score of 265 runs. The pacers will enjoy bowling on this ground and procure some initial swing with the new ball. While the spinners will also have a say in the latter half of the game. Both Vijay Hazare Trophy games played at this venue were won by the chasing teams. So the captain, who wins the toss, would like to put the opposition in to bat first.

RJS vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Manender Narender Singh, Aditya Tare, Ashok Menaria, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Mahipal Lomror, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Captain: Prithvi Shaw. Vice-Captain: Mahipal Lomror.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Aditya Tare, Ashok Menaria, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Mahipal Lomror, SK Sharma, Shivam Dube, Mulani, Aniket Choudhary, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Dhawal Kulkarni.

Captain: Mahipal Lomror. Vice-Captain: Shivam Dube.