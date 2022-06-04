ROY vs PAT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 48

The Royals (ROY) will take on the Patriots (PAT) in the 48th match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Saturday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Patriots have performed really well in their last few matches. The Royals, on the other hand, haven't played to their best level in this year's Pondicherry tournament and are currently placed in the last position.

The Patriots' dominance and the presence of in-form players in their team make them the favorites to come through this match.

ROY vs PAT Probable Playing XI

ROY Playing XI

R Ragupathy (c & wk), P Surendiran, Logesh P, Aravindaraj A, V Manga Satya Sumanth, S Sabari, N Janarthanan, N Thakur, S Sarnath, and S Sai Chetan

PAT Playing XI

N Kaarthikeyan D (c & wk), V Shashank, S Parameswaran, J Dagar, K Pandya, S Venkadesan, E Niteeshwar, N Kumar, Y Kumar, A Badrinath, and SK

Match Details

ROY vs PAT, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 48

Date and Time: 4th June 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

With the pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground being conducive to batting, the top-order batters should do well. Bowlers are expected to dominate the middle overs, with pacers playing a key role.

In this encounter, spinners have a chance to steal the show, especially in the second innings. Both teams would want to bat second since the second innings pitch is more favorable to hitters.

Story continues below ad

ROY vs PAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ragupathy is the best wicket-keeper pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and also doing well behind the stumps. N Kaarthikeyan is another good wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

S Parameswaran is the best batter pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and also completing his quota of two overs. He hammered 46 runs in just 18 balls against the Eagles. P Logesh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Aravindaraj and K Pandya are the top all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. S Sabari is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

N Thakur and A Badrinath are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. A Badrinath took two wickets in his last match against the Avengers. P Murugan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Story continues below ad

Top 3 players to pick in ROY vs PAT Dream11 prediction team

A Aravindaraj (ROY)

R Ragupathy (ROY)

K Pandya (PAT)

Important stats for ROY vs PAT Dream11 prediction team

A Aravindaraj - 171 runs and 16 wickets

S Parameswaran - 201 runs and 15 wickets

R Raghupathy - 351 runs

ROY vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Raghupathy, S Parameswaran, P Ashish, P Logesh, K Pandya, A Aravindaraj, S Sabari, N Thakur, P Murugan, Y Kumar, and A Badrinath

Story continues below ad

Captain: S Parameswaran Vice Captain: A Aravindaraj

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Raghupathy, S Parameswaran, P Ashish, V Shashank P Logesh, K Pandya, A Aravindaraj, S Sabari, N Thakur, P Murugan, and A Badrinath

Captain: A Aravindaraj Vice Captain: S Parameswaran

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far