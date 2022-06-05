ROY vs TIT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 51

The Royals (ROY) will take on the Titans (TIT) in the 51st match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Sunday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.
The Titans are in superlative form as they are continuously winning matches and have performed really well in their last few matches. The Royals, however, didn't play to the best of their potential in this year's Pondicherry tournament and are currently placed last in the points table.
Though the Royals will be keen to win this match, due to the Titans' dominance and in-form players, we expect the Titans to dominate this match and win this amazing encounter.
ROY vs TIT Probable Playing XI
ROY Playing XI
R Ragupathy (c & wk), P Surendiran, Logesh P, Aravindaraj A, V Manga Satya Sumanth, S Sabari, N Janarthanan, N Thakur, S Sarnath, and S Sai Chetan
TIT Playing XI
Jayaprakash Manikandan (c), Siddharth Naidu (wk), George Samuel A, Ameer Zeeshan N, LV Arjun, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Jay Pandey, Tharun J, R Vijai, Abin Mathew M, and Mariyappan P
Match Details
ROY vs TIT, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 51
Date and Time: 05 June 2022, 11:00 AM IST
Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Pitch Report
The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is conducive to batting, and the top-order batsmen should do well. Bowlers are anticipated to dominate the middle overs, with pacers playing a key role.
In this encounter, spinners will also have a chance to steal the show, especially in the second innings. Both teams would want to bat second since the second innings pitch is more favorable to hitters.
ROY vs TIT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
R Raghupathy is the best wicket-keeper pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and also doing well behind the stumps. S Naidu is another good wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team.
Batters
J Pandey is the best batsman pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and is also completing his quota of two overs. He hammered 61 runs in just 28 balls and took two wickets against the Patriots. P Logesh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.
All-rounders
A Aravindaraj is the top all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and is also completing his quota of two overs. A Zeeshan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.
Bowlers
A Matthew and Gurvinder Singh are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. Matthew returned with two wickets in his last match against the Patriots. N Thakur is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.
Top 3 players to pick in ROY vs TIT Dream11 prediction team
A Aravindaraj (ROY)
R Ragupathy (ROY)
J Pandey (TIT)
Important stats for ROY vs TIT Dream11 prediction team
A Aravindaraj - 175 runs and 18 wickets
J Pandey - 233 runs and 6 wickets
R Raghupathy - 435 runs
ROY vs TIT Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)
Fantasy suggestion #1: R Ragupathy, S Naidu, P Ashish, P Logesh, J Pandey, A Aravindaraj, R Vijai, N Thakur, P Murugan, Gurvinder Singh, and A Matthew
Captain: A Aravindaraj Vice Captain: J Pandey
Fantasy suggestion #2: R Ragupathy, S Naidu, P Ashish, P Logesh, J Pandey, A Aravindaraj, R Vijai, N Thakur, S Sai Chetan, Gurvinder Singh, and A Matthew
Captain: A Aravindaraj Vice Captain: R Ragupathy