ROY vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 46

The Royals (ROY) will take on the Warriors (WAR) in the 46th match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Friday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Warriors are in top form as they have performed really well in their last few matches. The Royals didn't play to their best level in this year's Pondicherry tournament as they are currently placed in the last position.

The Royals will be keen to win this match and make a turnaround in the tournament. However, we expect the Warriors to have a strong hold on this match and keep the winning momentum going.

ROY vs WAR Probable Playing XI

ROY Playing XI

R Ragupathy (c & wk), P Surendiran, Logesh P, Aravindaraj A, V Manga Satya Sumanth, S Sabari, N Janarthanan, N Thakur, S Sarnath, and S Sai Chetan

WAR Playing XI

Y Avinash Jadhav (wk), R Premraj (c), Selvan M, B Prabu, S Sivasubramanian, S Santhamoorthy, G Tamizhmani, P Ratnaparkhe, S Yadav-I, Kannan Vignesh, and M Pandey

Match Details

ROY vs WAR, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 46

Date and Time: 3rd June 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is conducive to batting, and the top-order batters should do well. Bowlers are anticipated to dominate the middle overs, with pacers playing a key role.

In this encounter, the spinners will have a chance to steal the show, especially in the second innings. Both teams would want to chase since the second innings pitch is more favourable to hitters.

ROY vs WAR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ragupathy is the best wicket-keeper pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and also doing well behind the stumps. Y Avinash is another good wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

R Premraj is the best batsman pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order. He hammered 25 runs in just 16 balls against the Smashers. P Logesh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Santhamoorthy and A Aravindaraj are the top all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. P Ratnaparkhe is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

S Yadav and M Pandey are the best bowlers to pick for the Dream11 team. M Pandey took 3 wickets in his last match against the Avengers. V Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in ROY vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

A Aravindaraj (ROY)

R Ragupathy (ROY)

S Santhamoorthy (WAR)

Important stats for ROY vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

A Aravindaraj - 164 runs and 16 wickets

M Pandey - 9 wickets

R Raghupathy - 311 runs

ROY vs WAR Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Raghupathy, R Premraj, P Ashish, P Logesh, P Ratnaparkhe, A Aravindaraj, G Thamizhmani, S Santhamoorthy, S Yadav, M Pandey, and V Singh

Captain: A Aravindaraj Vice Captain: S Santhamoorthy

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Raghupathy, R Premraj, P Ashish, P Logesh, P Ratnaparkhe, A Aravindaraj, S Sabari, S Santhamoorthy, S Yadav, M Pandey, and P Murugan

Captain: A Aravindaraj Vice Captain: R Raghupathy

