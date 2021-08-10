RTW vs CSG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL Qualifier 1

Qualifier 1 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021 has the Ruby Trichy Warriors taking on Chepauk Super Gillies at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday.

Despite a lack of big names in their set-up, the Ruby Trichy Warriors topped the league phase standings and will be looking to seal their place in the TNPL final. However, they face a star-studded Chepauk Super Gillies side who will start today's game as the clear favorites.

RTW vs CSG Probable Playing 11 Today

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Amit Sathvik, Santosh Shiv, Adithya Ganesh (WK), Muhammed Adnan Khan, Nidhish Rajagopal, Antony Dhas, Akash Sumra, M Mathivannan, Saravan Kumar, Rahil Shah (C), Sunil Sam

Chepauk Super Gillies

Kaushik Gandhi (C), N Jagadeesan (WK), S Radhakrishnan, Rajagopal Sathish, Harish Kumar, Jaganath Sinivas, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sonu Yadav, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, R Alexander

Match Details

RTW vs CSG, TNPL 2021, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: August 10, 7:30 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

A good batting pitch is expected with some help on offer for the pacers and spinners. While the pacers will get extra swing and bounce early on, the batters will enjoy the new ball coming onto the bat. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for an even contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s RTW vs CSG Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Narayan Jagadeesan: N Jagadeesan has done well in this year's TNPL, playing some sparkling knocks at the top of the order. With this being a must-win game, one can expect Jagadeesan to come up with the goods.

Batsman

Nidhish Rajagopal: Nidish Rajagopal has been the Ruby Trichy Warriors' best batter this year with a heap of runs under his belt. One can bank on him to deliver a few points for your RTW vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Antony Dhas: Although Dhas hasn't really starred with either the bat or ball, he has often chipped in with handy contributions for the Ruby Trichy Warriors. He is one to watch out for today, given the balance he provides to the Warriors set-up.

Bowlers

R Sai Kishore: R Sai Kishore has enjoyed some success since returning from national duty. Kishore has proven his worth with both the bat and ball, making him a must-have in your RTW vs CSG Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in RTW vs CSG Dream11 Prediction team

N Jagadeesan (CSG): 413 points

R Sathish (CSG): 409 points

P Sarvana Kumar (RTW): 379 points

Important stats for RTW vs CSG TNPL 2021 Dream11 prediction team

N Jagadeesan: 211 runs in 7 TNPL 2021 matches; Bat Average: 35.17

Nidish Rajagopal: 225 runs in 7 TNPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 45.00

R Sai Kishore: 8 wickets in 4 TNPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 11.12

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2021)

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: N Jagadeesan, A Sathvik VP, N Rajagopal, K Gandhi, M Adnan Khan, R Sathish, A Dhas, R Sinivas, R Sai Kishore, R Sonu Yadav and S Sam

Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: A Sathvik

RTW vs CSG Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: N Jagadeesan, A Sathvik VP, S Shiv, K Gandhi, M Adnan Khan, R Sathish, A Dhas, M Mathivannan, R Sai Kishore, R Sonu Yadav and S Sam

Captain: N Jagadeesan. Vice-captain: R Sai Kishore

Edited by Samya Majumdar