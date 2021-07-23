RTW vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and pitch report for TNPL 2021 T20 match

The Ruby Trichy Warriors and Lyca Kovai Kings will lock horns in the fifth match of TNPL 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday.

The Ruby Trichy Warriors were commendable in their season opener, as they steamrolled the Nellai Royal Kings by 74 runs. Warriors’ bowlers were spot on with their line and lengths. Batting first, Warriors posted 151/5, courtesy opener Sathvik’s 71-run knock. In response, Mathivannan’s three-fer sealed the deal for the Warriors.

Meanwhile, Lyca Kovai Kings were unlucky after their season opener ended without a result due to heavy rain. B Sai Sudharsan was impressive with the willow for the Kings, scoring 87 before the rain gods opened up.

Squads to choose from

Ruby Trichy Warriors

B Rahul, Akash Sumra, ME Yazh Arun Mozhi, M Poiyamozhi, Rahil S Shah, S Santosh Shiv, W Antony Dhas, Aditya Ganesh, Nidhish S Rajagopal, R Ganesh, Sumant Jain, Muhammed Adnan Khan, P Saravana Kumar, VP Amith Sathvik, G Hemanth Kumar, K Mukunth, G Karthick Shanmugam, Mathivanan and Karthik R.

Lyca Kovai Kings

P Shijit Chandran, J Suresh Kumar, J Gowjith Subash, K Vignesh, GR Manish, R Kavin, G Aravindh, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, MA Atheeq Ur Rahman, N Selva Kumaran, Ashwin Venkataraman, B Sai Sudharsan, Nishanth Kumar Alwar, Shahrukh Khan, Srinivasan E, Thangarasu Natarajan, Kiran Kashyap, Yudheeswaran V, Anandakumar S and S Ajith Ram.

RTW vs LKK Probable Playing XIs

Ruby Trichy Warriors

Rahil Shah (c), Karunakaran Mukunth, Amith Sathvik V P, Nidhish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Sumant Jain, Akash Sumra, Antony Dhas, Mathivannan M, P Saravan Kumar, Sunil Sam.

Lyca Kovai Kings

Shahrukh Khan (c), S Ajith Ram, Ashwin Venkataraman, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Abhishek Tanwar, Ganga Sridhar Raju, R Kavin (wk), U Mukilesh, Selva Kumaran, B Sai Sudharsan, Srinivasan E.

Match Details

Match: Ruby Trichy Warriors vs Lyca Kovai Kings, Match 5.

Date and Time (IST): 23rd July, 7:30 PM.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Pitch Report

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai produces rank turners, so the pitch can be expected to assist the spinners. Batting first would be the ideal option, with 150 being par on this surface.

RTW vs LKK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RTW vs LKK Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amith Sathvik V P, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Ashwin Venkataraman, B Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Antony Dhas, Mathivannan M, P Saravan Kumar, Sunil Sam, Krishnamoorthy Vignesh, Rahil Shah.

Captain: B Sai Sudharsan. Vice-captain: Mathivannan M.

RTW vs LKK Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adithya Ganesh, Karunakaran Mukunth, Ashwin Venkataraman, B Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Abhishek Tanwar, Mathivannan M, P Saravan Kumar, Sunil Sam, S Ajith Ram, Rahil Shah.

Captain: Shahrukh Khan. Vice-captain: Ashwin Venkataraman.

Edited by Bhargav