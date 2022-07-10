RTW vs LKK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNPL 2022, Match 15

The 15th match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2022 will see Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) take on the Ruby Trichy Warriors (RTW) at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore on Sunday, July 10.

Both the Lyca Kovai Kings and Ruby Trichy Warriors have started their TNPL campaigns slowly, with each winning just one game so far. While the Kings come into the game on the back of a morale-boosting win, the Warriors were decimated by the Chepauk Super Gillies in their previous encounter. Although Shahrukh Khan and the Kings head will start as the favorites, the Ruby Trichy Warriors have a decent roster filled with talent, making for a good contest in Coimbatore.

RTW vs LKK Probable Playing 11 Today

LKK XI

Ganga Sridhar Raju, Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shijit Chandran, Shahrukh Khan (c), Abhishek Tanwar, Balu Surya, R Divakar, U Mukilesh, S Ajith Ram and Krishnamoorthy Vignesh.

RTW XI

Amit Sathvik, Murali Vijay, Santosh Shiv, Nidish Rajagopal, Adithya Ganesh (wk), Adnan Khan, Sarvana Kumar, M Mathivannan, Rahil Shah (c), M Poiyamozhi and Ajay Krishna.

Match Details

RTW vs LKK, TNPL 2022, Match 15

Date and Time: 10th July 2022, 7:15 PM IST

Venue: SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore

Pitch Report

With this being the second game of the day, the pitch could be a touch slower than usual. The batters will look to maximize the powerplay phase despite there being some swing available for the pacers. The spinners should come into play in the middle overs given the turn available off the surface. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s RTW vs LKK Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeepers

Adithya Ganesh: Adithya Ganesh has been in decent form in the RTW middle order, playing handy knocks at times of need. He is a good player of spin and can clear the boundary at will. With Ganesh in good form coming into the game, he is one to watch out for on Sunday.

Batters

Ganga Sridhar Raju: Ganga Sridhar Raju has been a household name in the TNPL with his performances over the last few seasons being noteworthy. He is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order with his ability against pace and spin being decent. With Sridhar Raju due for a big one, he is a good addition to your RTW vs LKK Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Shahrukh Khan: Shahrukh Khan is an explosive batter who is known for his ability to finish games in the T20 format. Despite all his explosiveness with the bat, he is still due a big performance. However, he has made up for it with his bowling exploits, featuring among the league's highest wicket-takers. With his all-round ability bound to come into play, he is a must-have in your RTW vs LKK Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ajay Krishna: Ajay Krishna has been brilliant for the Ruby Trichy Warriors this season, impressing with the new ball in the powerplay phase. While his swing-bowling ability has been noteworthy, he has backed it up with his clever use of variations as well. With Ajay in fine form, he can be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in RTW vs LKK Dream11 prediction team

Sai Sudharsan (LKK)

Shahrukh Khan (LKK)

Murali Vijay (RTW)

Important stats for RTW vs LKK Dream11 prediction team

Ajay Krishna - 5 wickets in 3 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 13.60

Shahrukh Khan - 6 wickets in 3 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 10.67

Adithya Ganesh - 80 runs in 3 TNPL 2022 matches, Average: 40.00

RTW vs LKK Dream11 Prediction Today (TNPL 2022)

RTW vs LKK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Ganesh, J Suresh Kumar, G Sridhar Raju, N Rajagopal, S Sudharsan, S Khan, A Tanwar, A Krishna, S Ajith Ram, M Poiyamozhi and Mathivannan M.

Captain: S Sudharsan. Vice-captain: N Rajagopal.

RTW vs LKK Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - TNPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Ganesh, M Adnan Khan, G Sridhar Raju, N Rajagopal, S Sudharsan, S Khan, A Tanwar, A Krishna, K Vignesh, P Sarvana Kumar and Mathivannan M.

Captain: G Sridhar Raju. Vice-captain: N Rajagopal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far