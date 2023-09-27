IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India vs Australia 2023, 3rd ODI

The 3rd and final ODI match in the India vs Australia 2023 bilateral series will see two of the most successful teams in the world competing right before the ICC World Cup. India (IND) will square off against Australia (AUS) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Fans enjoyed a lot in the last match between the two teams in Indore, with India winning by 99 runs (DLS method). India has already won the series and will look forward to whitewashing the Aussies. Australia, on the other hand, has lost its last five ODIs and may make some final changes before the World Cup, while looking to save itself from a clean sweep against the hosts.
Australia will try its best to win this match, but India has a more experienced side and is expected to take the series 3-0.
IND vs AUS Match Details
The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will be played on September 27 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The game is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI
Date and Time: 27th September, 2023, 1:30 PM IST
Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
Pitch Report
This is the same pitch where the 2nd ODI match of the Australia tour of India 2020 was played. The pitch looked well-balanced with opportunities for both bowlers and batters. In the last match (September 24), a total of 644 runs were scored for the loss of 16 wickets.
IND vs AUS Form Guide
IND - W W
AUS - L L
IND vs AUS Probable Playing XI
IND Playing XI
No injury updates
S Gill, H Pandya, A Patel, M Shami, and S Thakur are unavailable
V Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), I Kishan, R Sharma, S Iyer, S Kumar Yadav, R Jadeja, M Siraj, J Bumrah, K Yadav, R Ashwin
AUS Playing XI
N Ellis and S Johnson are unavailable
A Carey (wk), J Inglis, M Marsh, M Labuschagne, D Warner, S Smith, C Green, M Short, J Hazlewood, S Abbott, A Zampa
IND vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
KL Rahul
KL Rahul is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has a great ODI average against Australia and is in top-notch form. I Kishan is another good choice for today's match.
Batters
V Kohli
Both S Iyer and V Kohli are good batter options for today's match and are expected to score well. S Smith could be another decent choice for today's match.
All-rounders
R Jadeja
M Short and R Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team for the match in Rajkot. C Green is another good pick since he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs.
Bowlers
J Bumrah
The pick of the bowlers for the 3rd ODI's Dream11 team is India's J Bumrah. He has a terrific record against Australia and might shine again today. K Yadav and M Siraj are other good picks for the match.
IND vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices
V Kohli
V Kohli's terrific record in ODI makes him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has an overall average of 57.4 in ODI cricket, with a strike rate of 93.8.
KL Rahul
The pitch is expected to support batters, so KL Rahul is another good captaincy or vice-captaincy option. He has smashed 110 runs in the last two matches.
5 Must-Picks for IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI
S Smith
K Yadav
KL Rahul
J Bumrah
V Kohli
India vs Australia Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be batter-friendly, it is advisable to pick at least 4 batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, I Kishan
Batters: D Warner, V Kohli, S Iyer
All-rounders: R Jadeja, C Green
Bowlers: J Bumrah, K Yadav, M Siraj, J Hazlewood
India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, I Kishan
Batters: V Kohli, S Iyer, S Smith, M Labuschagne
All-rounders: R Jadeja, C Green
Bowlers: K Yadav, M Siraj, J Hazlewood