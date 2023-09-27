IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for India vs Australia 2023, 3rd ODI

The 3rd and final ODI match in the India vs Australia 2023 bilateral series will see two of the most successful teams in the world competing right before the ICC World Cup. India (IND) will square off against Australia (AUS) at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Fans enjoyed a lot in the last match between the two teams in Indore, with India winning by 99 runs (DLS method). India has already won the series and will look forward to whitewashing the Aussies. Australia, on the other hand, has lost its last five ODIs and may make some final changes before the World Cup, while looking to save itself from a clean sweep against the hosts.

Australia will try its best to win this match, but India has a more experienced side and is expected to take the series 3-0.

IND vs AUS Match Details

The 3rd ODI between India and Australia will be played on September 27 at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. The game is set to begin at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 27th September, 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Pitch Report

This is the same pitch where the 2nd ODI match of the Australia tour of India 2020 was played. The pitch looked well-balanced with opportunities for both bowlers and batters. In the last match (September 24), a total of 644 runs were scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

IND vs AUS Form Guide

IND - W W

AUS - L L

IND vs AUS Probable Playing XI

IND Playing XI

No injury updates

S Gill, H Pandya, A Patel, M Shami, and S Thakur are unavailable

V Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), I Kishan, R Sharma, S Iyer, S Kumar Yadav, R Jadeja, M Siraj, J Bumrah, K Yadav, R Ashwin

AUS Playing XI

N Ellis and S Johnson are unavailable

A Carey (wk), J Inglis, M Marsh, M Labuschagne, D Warner, S Smith, C Green, M Short, J Hazlewood, S Abbott, A Zampa

IND vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has a great ODI average against Australia and is in top-notch form. I Kishan is another good choice for today's match.

Batters

V Kohli

Both S Iyer and V Kohli are good batter options for today's match and are expected to score well. S Smith could be another decent choice for today's match.

All-rounders

R Jadeja

M Short and R Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team for the match in Rajkot. C Green is another good pick since he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs.

Bowlers

J Bumrah

The pick of the bowlers for the 3rd ODI's Dream11 team is India's J Bumrah. He has a terrific record against Australia and might shine again today. K Yadav and M Siraj are other good picks for the match.

IND vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

V Kohli

V Kohli's terrific record in ODI makes him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has an overall average of 57.4 in ODI cricket, with a strike rate of 93.8.

KL Rahul

The pitch is expected to support batters, so KL Rahul is another good captaincy or vice-captaincy option. He has smashed 110 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for IND vs AUS, 3rd ODI

S Smith

K Yadav

KL Rahul

J Bumrah

V Kohli

India vs Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be batter-friendly, it is advisable to pick at least 4 batters. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, I Kishan

Batters: D Warner, V Kohli, S Iyer

All-rounders: R Jadeja, C Green

Bowlers: J Bumrah, K Yadav, M Siraj, J Hazlewood

India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, I Kishan

Batters: V Kohli, S Iyer, S Smith, M Labuschagne

All-rounders: R Jadeja, C Green

Bowlers: K Yadav, M Siraj, J Hazlewood