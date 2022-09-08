NEZ vs WZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Duleep Trophy 2022, Quarter Final 1

The first quarter-final match of the Duleep Trophy 2022 will see the North East Zone (NEZ) locking horns with the West Zone (WZ) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, September 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the NEZ vs WZ Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s of quarter-final 1.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. North East Zone have a lot of young and promising players. West Zone, on the other hand, have a squad full of experienced international players and will be led by veteran India international Ajinkya Rahane.

The North East Zone will give it their all to win the match and start the tournament on a positive note, but West Zone is a relatively better team and is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

NEZ vs WZ Match Details

The first quarter-final match of the Duleep Trophy 2022 will be played on September 8 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 9.30 am. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

NEZ vs WZ, Quarter Final 1

Date and Time: September 08, 2022, 9.30 am IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is known for aiding batters. As per IPL and international records, fans can expect a high-scoring match with top-order batters playing crucial knocks.

NEZ vs WZ Form Guide

NEZ - Will be playing their first match.

WZ - Will be playing their first match.

NEZ vs WZ Probable Playing XI

NEZ Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ashish Thapa (wk & c), Al Bashid Muhammed, Hokaito Zhimomi, Techi Neri, Kishan Lyngdoh, Rongsen Jonathan, L Kishan Singha, Ankur Malik, Bishworjit Konthoujam, G Lalbiakvela, and Rex Rajkumar.

WZ Playing XI

No injury updates.

Hardik Tamore (wk), Ajinkya Rahane (c), Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Rahul Tripathi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shams Mulani, Chirag Jani, Satyajeet Bachhav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Chetan Sakariya.

NEZ vs WZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Thapa

A Thapa is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. H Tamore is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

S Iyer

S Iyer and A Rahane are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. P Shaw has played exceptionally well in the last few IPL matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

R Jonathan

R Jonathan and S Mulani are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. R Singh is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Unadkat

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Sangma and J Unadkat. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. C Sakariya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

NEZ vs WZ match captain and vice-captain choices

P Shaw

P Shaw batted in the top order and was also in good form in the IPL, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has already played international matches against top teams around the world and boasts significant experience under his belt.

R Jonathan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make R Jonathan as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for NEZ vs WZ, Quarter Final 1

A Rahane

P Shaw

J Unadkat

R Tripathi

S Iyer

North East Zone vs West Zone Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for batting, it is advisable to pick at least four batters who will bat in the top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

North East Zone vs West Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

North East Zone vs West Zone Head to Head

Wicket-keeper: A Thapa

Batters: A Rahane, S Iyer, P Shaw, R Tripathi

All-rounders: R Singh, R Jonathan, S Mulani

Bowlers: D Sangma, J Unadkat, C Sakariya

North East Zone vs West Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

North East Zone vs West Zone Grand League.

Wicket-keeper: A Thapa

Batters: A Rahane, S Iyer, P Shaw, R Tripathi, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: R Jonathan, S Mulani

Bowlers: D Sangma, J Unadkat, B Konthoujam

