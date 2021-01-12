Runs, wickets and points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 (Updated till Jan 11)

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 had its second day of action on January 11, with all the teams in Elite Group D and E and the Plate Group playing their first matches. Elite Group A, B and C teams will be in action today.

Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Madhya Pradesh occupy the top three positions in the Elite Group D points table of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021. The three teams got the better of Vidarbha, Services and Goa respectively, and are only separated by net run rate in the points table.

Delhi, Haryana and Kerala are placed at the top of Elite Group E, with net run rate the differentiating factor in this Syed Mushtaq Ali group too. The three teams put it across Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh and Pondicherry in their respective tournament openers.

The top three spots in the Plate Group of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 are occupied by Sikkim, Bihar and Manipur, with only net run rate separating the trio. Chandigarh and Nagaland are placed in fourth and fifth positions in the group, with two points each, as the game between the two teams was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram bring up the rear of the Plate Group in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The three teams were at the receiving end in their respective encounters yesterday.

The team standings in all the six groups after the second day of matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 are as follows:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group A Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group B Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group C Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group D Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite Group E Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Plate Group Points Table [P/C: BCCI]

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 batting and wicket charts

Most Runs

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Run-scorers [P/C: BCCI]

Rajat Patidar has emerged as the highest run-scorer after the second day of action in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The Madhya Pradesh middle-order batsman blitzed 96 runs in a thrilling game against Goa, doing so at a strike rate of 188.23 in an innings that included ten fours and three sixes.

Rajat Patidar slams 96! 🔥🔥



The Madhya Pradesh batsman creamed 10 fours and 3 sixes in his 51-ball blitz against Goa. 👌👌 #MPvGOA #SyedMushtaqAliT20



Watch his innings 🎥👇https://t.co/kE2gqTa0yY pic.twitter.com/wVIq2SlUiq — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) January 11, 2021

C Hari Nishaanth occupies the second spot in the tournament's run-scoring charts. The Tamil Nadu opener played an unbeaten 92-run knock against Jharkhand, doing so at a decent strike rate of 143.75 in an innings that was studded with eight fours and three maximums.

Venkatesh Iyer and Amandeep Khare both struck an unbeaten 87 in their first game in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

Iyer, who opens for Madhya Pradesh, scored his runs at a superior strike rate of 167.3. His enterprising knock featured 11 fours and two hits over the rope.

Most Wickets

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Highest Wicket-takers [P/C: BCCI]

Arzan Nagwaswalla continues to be the tournament's highest-taker after Day 2 of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The Gujarat left-arm seamer accounted for six wickets against Maharashtra while conceding just 19 runs at an excellent economy rate of 5.42.

Gujarat won by 29 runs against Maharashtra in the first Match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Great performance by Arzan Nagaswalla, for his amazing spell of 6/19.@BCCIdomestic #sayedmushtaqalit20 #GCA #teamgujarat #BCCI #cricket pic.twitter.com/x7Z4dbGkuS — Gujarat Cricket Association (Official) (@GCAMotera) January 10, 2021

Darshan Nalkande, Manav Patil and Ishan Porel occupy the next three spots in the tournament's wicket-taking charts, with four wickets apiece.

Vidarbha's Nalkande and Arunachal Pradesh's Patil came up with identical spells of 4/20 against Rajasthan and Bihar respectively. The former did so at an economy rate of 6.66, while the latter conceded five runs an over.