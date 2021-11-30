SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 2nd Test

The second Test between South Africa A (SA-A) and India A (IN-A) is set to take place at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Both South Africa A and India A played out a dull draw last week with the likes of Pieter Malan and Abhimanyu Easwaran getting some much-needed game-time out in the middle. However, both teams will be keen to put in a better performance with the ball this time around. Although South Africa will bank on home conditions, India have a balanced squad capable of adapting to varied conditions. It makes for a good contest between the two teams in Bloemfontein.

SA-A vs IN-A Probable Playing 11 Today

SA-A XI

Pieter Malan (c), Sarel Erwee, Raynard von Tonder, Tony de Zorzi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Migael Pretorius/Glenton Stuurman and Marco Jansen

IN-A XI

Priyank Panchal (c), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari, Upendra Yadav (wk), Baba Aparajith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Navdeep Saini, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Rahul Chahar and Umran Malik/Ishan Porel

Match Details

SA-A vs IN-A, 2nd Test

Date and Time: 30th November 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game, the pitch is a good one to bat on, but there should be some help on offer for the bowlers. The pacers might find movement early in the innings. But as the match progresses, the spinners will play a significant role. The weather could be an issue in the second half of the Test, with the forecast not being too good. Although both teams will ideally look to bowl first upon winning the toss, the pitch shouldn't change much during the Test.

Today’s SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sinethemba Qeshile: Sinethemba Qeshile had a good outing in the previous Test with the South African keeper showing good application against both pacers and spinners. While Upendra Yadav is a good option as well, Qeshile should get the nod over him in your SA- A vs IN-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Hanuma Vihari: On a flat track, Hanuma Vihari missed out on a big score as he couldn't convert his start. However, Vihari has got a point to prove to the selectors and would love to get back amongst the runs with a good performance against South Africa A.

All-rounder

George Linde: George Linde had an impressive performance with both the bat and ball in the previous Test. The lanky all-rounder provides much-needed balance to the South African side and should play a big role in this match, making him a must-have in your SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Navdeep Saini: Navdeep Saini showed decent control with his new-ball bowling ability, picking up a few wickets as well. However, he will be keen to sustain the same form and pick up a few wickets in this Test as well.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 prediction team

Prithvi Shaw (IN-A)

Hanuma Vihari (IN-A)

Pieter Malan (SA-A)

Important stats for SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 prediction team

Prithvi Shaw - 339 runs in 5 Test matches, Average: 42.38

Pieter Malan - 11551 runs in 166 First-Class matches, Average: 45.47

Marco Jansen - 64 wickets in 16 First-Class matches, SR: 40.5

SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Prediction Today

SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Qeshile, A Easwaran, P Shaw, P Malan, R van Tonder, H Vihari, G Linde, M Jansen, N Saini, L Sipamla and A Nagwaswalla

Captain: Hanuma Vihari. Vice-captain: Pieter Malan

SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Yadav, A Easwaran, P Shaw, P Malan, T de Zorzi, H Vihari, G Linde, M Jansen, N Saini, B Hendricks and A Nagwaswalla

Captain: George Linde. Vice-captain: Hanuma Vihari

Edited by Samya Majumdar