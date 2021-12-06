SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for 3rd Test

The third Test between South Africa A (SA-A) and India A (IN-A) is set to take place at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein on Monday.

After a thrilling Test match last week, it comes down to the third and final Test between India A and South Africa A with both teams eyeing a series win. India A have been the better side so far, even coming close to clinching a win in the previous Test. The likes of Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini will be key once again, but South Africa aren't pushovers by any means. They have a good blend of youth and experience, which should hold them in good stead ahead of this exciting game in Bloemfontein.

SA-A vs IN-A Probable Playing 11 Today

SA-A XI

Pieter Malan (c), Sarel Erwee, Raynard von Tonder, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, George Linde, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Migael Pretorius/Glenton Stuurman and Marco Jansen

IN-A XI

Priyank Panchal (c), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Hanuma Vihari, Ishan Kishan (wk), Baba Aparajith, Sarfaraz Khan, Navdeep Saini, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Saurabh Kumar and Ishan Porel

Match Details

SA-A vs IN-A, 3rd Test

Date and Time: 6th December 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report

As the series progressed, the pitch deteriorated, offering more help to the bowlers. There is ample swing on offer for the pacers, who will be key with the new ball. The batters will have to bide their time in the middle before going big. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, but inclement weather could be an issue in the second half of the Test.

Today’s SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sinethemba Qeshile: Sinethemba Qeshile has been fairly consistent in the longest format over the last year or so, playing handy knocks in the lower-middle order. In addition, Qeshile is decent behind the stumps as well, making him a good addition to your SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Hanuma Vihari: Hanuma Vihari was one of the top performers in the second Test, nearly taking India to a big win as well. He boasts a brilliant record in first-class cricket and is surely one to keep an eye on in this fixture.

All-rounder

George Linde: George Linde hasn't really fired for the South Africans so far, but has shown glimpses of what he is capable of achieving in this format. The lanky all-rounder is due for a big performance and could be a handy addition to your SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Ishan Porel: Ishan Porel is one of India's brightest talents with the ball, especially in the longest format. Apart from his ability to swing the ball, Porel can rile up batters with his accuracy and ability to generate extra bounce, which should yield him a few wickets in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 prediction team

Prithvi Shaw (IN-A)

Hanuma Vihari (IN-A)

Pieter Malan (SA-A)

Important stats for SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 prediction team

Prithvi Shaw - 339 runs in 5 Test matches, Average: 42.38

Pieter Malan - 11551 runs in 166 First-Class matches, Average: 45.47

Marco Jansen - 64 wickets in 16 First-Class matches, SR: 40.5

SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Prediction Today

SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Qeshile, A Easwaran, P Panchal, P Malan, R van Tonder, H Vihari, G Linde, M Jansen, N Saini, L Sipamla and I Porel

Captain: P Malan. Vice-captain: H Vihari

SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Qeshile, A Easwaran, P Shaw, P Malan, R van Tonder, H Vihari, G Linde, M Jansen, N Saini, B Hendricks and I Porel

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: H Vihari. Vice-captain: R van Tonder

Edited by Samya Majumdar