SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Today's 1st Test

The first Test between South Africa A (SA-A) and India A (IN-A) is set to take place at the Manguang Oval in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

India A begin their much-awaited series against South Africa A who have a good mix of youth and experience. Led by Pieter Malan, the South Africans will bank on home conditions to get the better of the away side. However, India also boast some talented individuals in Prithvi Shaw and Navdeep Saini, who will be keen to put in a good performance and earn a place in the senior side. With both teams looking evenly matched on paper, an entertaining game beckons at the Manguang Oval.

SA-A vs IN-A Probable Playing 11 Today

SA-A XI

Pieter Malan (c), Raynard von Tonder, Tony de Zorzi, Dominic Hendricks, Jason Smith, George Linde, Sinethemba Qeshile (wk), Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Migael Pretorius and Marco Jansen

IN-A XI

Priyank Panchal (c), Prithvi Shaw, Hanuma Vihari, Upendra Yadav (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Navdeep Saini, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Ishan Porel and Umran Malik/Rahul Chahar

Match Details

SA-A vs IN-A, 1st Test

Date and Time: 23rd November 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Manguang Oval, Bloemfontein

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Manguang Oval with help on offer for the pacers. The batters will be wary of the extra bounce and swing available off the surface and look to bide their time in the middle. The pitch might get a touch slower as the match progresses, the spinners will play a role. Both teams will look to make good use of the bowling-friendly conditions first up and bowl upon winning the toss.

Today’s SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Upendra Yadav: Upendra Yadav has been one of the most consistent performers in the Ranji Trophy over the last few seasons. He averages in excess of 45 with the bat and is quite tidy with the gloves as well. Although Sinethemba Qeshile is a decent option himself, Upendra Yadav is a handy addition to your SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Pieter Malan: South African stalwart Pieter Malan is a proven performer in this format with a heap of experience to fall back on. The South African A captain will be keen to boost his chances of securing a national team spot with a good performance in the series.

All-rounder

George Linde: George Linde has seen his stock rise in leaps and bounds over the last year or so, albeit in white-ball formats. However, the lanky all-rounder is a valuable player in the red-ball format as well and should have a good outing for the South Africans.

Bowler

Navdeep Saini: Navdeep Saini's express pace and ability to swing the ball makes him a valuable asset in this format. Although his form isn't quite great, Saini's wicket-taking ability should hold him in good stead and make him a decent asset to your SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 prediction team

Prithvi Shaw (IN-A)

Navdeep Saini (IN-A)

Pieter Malan (SA-A)

Important stats for SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 prediction team

Prithvi Shaw - 2263 runs in 25 First-Class matches, Average: 51.43

Pieter Malan - 11551 runs in 166 First-Class matches, Average: 45.47

Marco Jansen - 64 wickets in 16 First-Class matches, SR: 40.5

SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Prediction Today

SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: U Yadav, S Khan, T de Zorzi, P Shaw, P Malan, H Vihari, G Linde, B Hendricks, N Saini, I Porel and M Pretorius

Captain: P Shaw. Vice-captain: P Malan

SA-A vs IN-A Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Yadav, S Khan, D Hendricks, P Shaw, P Malan, H Vihari, M Jansen, L Sipamla, N Saini, I Porel and M Pretorius

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: P Malan. Vice-captain: H Vihari

Edited by Samya Majumdar

LIVE POLL Q. Prithvi Shaw to score a fifty against South Africa A? Yes No 2 votes so far