The first Test between South Africa and Sri Lanka begins this Saturday at the SuperSport Park.

This game marks the first five-day game the two teams play in over eight months. The tourists, Sri Lanka, haven't played an international game since the resumption of cricket in July and might feel a touch rusty as well. However, some of their squad members come into this tour on the back of a fruitful Lanka Premier League campaign. But the rigour of the Test format would definitely test Dimuth Karunaratne and co, who did get the better of South Africa on their last tour here.

Speaking of the hosts, South Africa are entering a new era, which is being heralded by Quinton de Kock. The hosts have some exciting players in their ranks who will look to make a mark in this series.

Although they will miss the services of Kagiso Rabada, the South Africans have a supremely talented bowling attack, at the forefront of which are pacers Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi. With a good blend of youth and experience in their ranks, South Africa will look to exact revenge.

Both teams look well-balanced and well-equipped on paper, which makes this clash all the more exciting. However, the hosts will hold the edge owing to the knowledge of the home conditions. Either way, we should be in for a cracking game of cricket at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Squads to choose from

South Africa

Quinton de Kock (C), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Rassie van der Dussen, Raynard van Tonder, Sarel Erwee, Wiaan Mulder, Migael Pretorius, Dwaine Pretorius, Kyle Verreynne, Keshab Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman and Lutho Sipamla

Sri Lanka

Advertisement

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Dilruwan Perera, Kusal Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka, Santhush Gunathilaka, Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmanta Chameera, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka

Predicted Playing 11

South Africa

Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock (C&WK), Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje and Migael Pretorius/Glenton Stuurman

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal/Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha

Match Details

Match: South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test

Date: 26th December 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: SuperSport Park, Centurion

Pitch Report

A decent batting track beckons at the SuperSport Park with some help on offer for the pacers. With extra bounce and swing available upfront, the batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle, after which it should be easy going.

There is little room for error with respect to the spinners, but they might be able to extract some turn as the game progresses. With good batting conditions available upfront, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss on Saturday.

SA vs SL 1st Test Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

SA vs SL 1st Test Dream11 Tips

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Dean Elgar, Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, Aiden Markram, Dhananjaya de Silva, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Lasith Embuldeniya and Lahiru Kumara

Captain: Quinton de Kock, Vice-Captain: Anrich Nortje

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Aiden Markram, Dhananjaya de Silva, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Lasith Embuldeniya and Suranga Lakmal

Captain: Anrich Nortje, Vice-Captain: Dinesh Chandimal