SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Australia tour of South Africa, 3rd ODI

The 3rd ODI match of the Australia tour of South Africa will see South Africa (SA) squaring off against Australia (AUS) at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday, September 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

South Africa lost the T20 series and now are on the edge of losing the ODI series too. Australia have already won the first two ODI matches and will look forward to winning the 3rd ODI and winning the series.

South Africa will give it their all to win the match, but Australia are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

SA vs AUS Match Details

The 3rd ODI match of the Australia tour of South Africa will be played on September 12 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The game is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

SA vs AUS, 3rd ODI

Date and Time: 12th September 2023, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Pacers will play an important role on this Pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between South Africa and West Indies, where a total of 524 runs were scored at a loss of 16 wickets.

SA vs AUS Form Guide

SA - L L

AUS - W W

SA vs AUS Probable Playing XI

SA Playing XI

No injury updates

A Markram, T Bavuma (c), R van der Dussen, D Miller, M Jansen, A Phehlukwayo, Q de Kock (wk), H Klaasen, T Shamsi, K Rabada, A Nortje

AUS Playing XI

No injury updates

Tim David, T Head, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, M Marsh (c), A Hardie, Sean Abbott, J Inglis, A Carey (wk), A Zampa, Nathan Ellis

SA vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

H Klaasen

H Klassen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he plays spin very well and has a high chance of scoring today. He is expected to play well in today's match. Q De Kock is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Labuschagne

M Marsh and M Labuschagne are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Warner played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Markram

M Jansen and A Markram are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Hardie is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

K Rabada

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Rabada and A Zampa. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Abbott is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

SA vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices

M Labuschagne

M Labuschagne came in the team as a concussion substitute, but is now the most important player from the Australia ODI squad. He has smashed 204 runs in the last two matches and is also expected to bowl a few overs.

M Marsh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Marsh as he will bat in the top order and may bowl a few overs. He is too good a player to play matches without scoring runs. He is expected to make a comeback in today's match and fans can expect a milestone from him.

5 Must-Picks for SA vs AUS, 3rd ODI

H Klassen

D Warner

M Marsh

M Labuschagne

K Rabada

South Africa vs Australia Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick a fair number of bowlers and batters in the team. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen

Batters: M Marsh, M Labuschagne (c), D Warner (vc), T Head, T Bavuma

All-rounders: A Markram

Bowlers: S Abbott, K Rabada, T Shamsi, A Zampa

South Africa vs Australia Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen (vc), Q De Kock

Batters: M Marsh (c), M Labuschagne, T Head, R Van Der Dussen

All-rounders: A Markram, A Hardie

Bowlers: S Abbott, K Rabada, N Ellis