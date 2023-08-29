South Africa vs Australia - Dream11 Prediction - 1st T20I

South Africa will take on Australia in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Kingsmead, Durban on Wednesday (August 30). Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the SA vs AUS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

It's been nearly five months since South Africa last played international cricket. They lost their last T20I assignment to West Indies (1-2) in a T20I series. While the focus will be on the ODI World Cup, the Proteas will be looking to test out a few of their fringe players in the shortest format.

Meanwhile, Australia will be featuring in a T20I for the first time since the T20 World Cup last year. They have rested quite a few of their regulars for this series and the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith are out injured. Moreover, this will be Mitchell Marsh’s first series as T20I captain.

SA vs AUS, Match Details

The first T20I of the three-match series between South Africa and Australia will be played on August 30th 2023 at Kingsmead, Durban. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: SA vs AUS

Date & Time: August 30th 2023, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Kingsmead, Durban

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at Kingsmead, Durban is usually a very good one to bat on. Out of the four completed games in the SA20 League earlier this year at this venue, three of them saw teams batting first post totals in excess of 165. The pacers usually get good bounce and more of the same can be expected from this game.

SA vs AUS Form Guide (Last 5 T20I Matches)

South Africa: L, W, L, L, L

Australia: W, W, W, L, NR

SA vs AUS Probable Playing 11 today

South Africa Team News

Aiden Markram confirmed that Tristan Stubbs will don the gloves for the first T20I of the series. Lungi Ngidi is the most experienced pacer in the squad. Dewald Brevis and Gerald Coetzee could be in line for a T20I debut.

South Africa Probable Playing XI: Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Australia Team News

Australia have named their playing XI for the first game of this T20I series. Matt Short, Aaron Hardie and Spencer Johnson will be making their debuts.

Australia Probable Playing XI: Matt Short, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson.

Today’s SA vs AUS Dream11 Match Top Picks (T20I stats from January 2022)

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Inglis (9 matches, 220 runs)

Josh Inglis has performed well in the limited chances he has got in T20Is. The 28-year-old wicket-keeper batter has made 220 runs at a strike-rate of 141.02.

Top Batter Pick

Reeza Hendricks (10 innings, 495 runs)

Reeza Hendricks is in top form with the bat. The 34-year-old top-order batter has amassed 495 runs at an average of 49.50 in T20I cricket since the start of 2022. He is striking at 157.14 and he has struck six fifties in 10 innings.

Top All-rounder Pick

Marco Jansen (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Marco Jansen has played only a couple of T20Is in his career. The left-arm fast bowler has picked up four wickets. However, he was in good form in the Major League Cricket 2023 recently where he took seven wickets in six games. He can be handy with the bat as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Lungi Ngidi (14 matches, 24 wickets)

Lungi Ngidi has consistently taken wickets in the shortest format. He has returned with 24 wickets in 14 T20Is and he has a bowling strike-rate of 11.0.

SA vs AUS match captain and vice-captain choices (T20I stats from January 2022)

Mitchell Marsh (10 matches, 201 runs, 0 wickets)

Mitchell Marsh may have got just 201 runs at a strike-rate of 136.73 in his last 10 T20Is. However, he was in magnificent form in the Ashes and he is a game-changer. He can make an impact with the ball as well.

Aiden Markram (12 innings, 378 runs)

Aiden Markram has been excellent with the bat in the last 18 months or so in T20Is. He has aggregated 378 runs at an average of 42 and he is striking at 155.55 as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for SA vs AUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (T20I stats from January 2022)

Player Player Stats Aiden Markram 378 runs in 12 innings Mitchell Marsh 201 runs & 0 wickets in 10 matches Reeza Hendricks 495 runs in 10 innings Lungi Ngidi 24 wickets in 14 matches Nathan Ellis 10 wickets in 3 matches

SA vs AUS match expert tips

Both teams boast of some excellent top-order batters and wicket-taking options with the ball and they are going to be the key. Thus, the likes of Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Travis Head, Lungi Ngidi and Nathan Ellis will be the ones to watch out for.

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for South Africa vs Australia - 1st T20I.

Wicket-keeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Travis Head, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Marco Jansen

Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Adam Zampa, Lungi Ngidi, Nathan Ellis

SA vs AUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for South Africa vs Australia - 1st T20I.

Wicket-keeper: Josh Inglis

Batters: Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Matt Short

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Lungi Ngidi, Nathan Ellis, Gerald Coetzee